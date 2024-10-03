Advertisement
California

Your guide to L.A.’s 10th City Council District race: Hutt vs. Yoo

Photos of Heather Hutt and Grace Yoo
Councilmember Heather Hutt, left, and challenger Grace Yoo.
(Mel Melcon, Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Share via

L.A. City Councilmember Heather Hutt is defending her seat in the Nov. 5 election against Grace Yoo, a longtime City Hall critic.

Hutt was appointed to represent District 10, which stretches from Koreatown and Mid-City to Leimert Park, by the City Council after then-Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was removed in the wake of federal corruption charges. She has worked for a number of elected officials, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas speaks to the press after casting his vote at Hot and Cool Cafe in Leimert Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Mark Ridley-Thomas is running against attorney Grace Yoo for a seat on the Los Angeles City Council that is vacated by Councilman Herb Wesson. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas and ex-USC dean indicted on bribery charges

A former USC dean is charged with paying off Mark Ridley-Thomas in exchange for millions of dollars in L.A. County contracts with the university.

Oct. 13, 2021

She frequently talks about growing up in District 10 and touts her work with Mayor Karen Bass to get homeless people off the street. In her district, homelessness was down 12.2% compared with last year, according to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority data analyzed by The Times.

Advertisement

“I love helping people,” said Hutt. “I love the people I live next door to, across the street, or around the corner of the block. I was brought up to love people.”

Yoo, an estate planning attorney, offers a bleak assessment of L.A., which she describes as a city in decline. She vows to bring more resources to District 10.

“The streets have gotten darker,” she said at a debate in August. “The street lamp lights are off, not working, and [the streets] are just filled with more homeless encampments.”

She casts herself as an underdog who sued on behalf of community groups to stop the city from removing shade trees during sidewalk construction. She also successfully blocked the city’s approval of a 27-story mixed-use tower in a residential area of Koreatown.

Who are the candidates?

Hutt, 65, served as a senior advisor to then-Assemblymember Isadore Hall III and as California state director for then-Sen. Harris. She lives in Baldwin Vista and has three sons.

Advertisement

Yoo, 53, lives in Angelus Vista with her elderly parents. She was born in South Korea and moved to the district when she was 3 years old. She previously served as director of communications and community engagement at St. Barnabas Senior Services in L.A. and as executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Assn. in Washington.

Hutt finished ahead of Yoo by 14 percentage points in the March primary against five other candidates.

Where is the district?

The 10th Council District takes in all or part of Mid-City, Little Ethiopia, Leimert Park, La Cienega Heights, Baldwin Hills, Jefferson Park, Koreatown, Country Club Park, South Robertson and Little Bangladesh.

Policing

Hutt and Yoo agree on many policing questions, including how much funding the LAPD should get and that mental health calls should be diverted to outside agencies. However, they do differ on some points.

Yoo said she would encourage the LAPD to aggressively enforce quality of life issues, including littering.

“Why do we even have littering laws if everyone just litters and nothing’s done about it?” said Yoo. “I’m going to be the person who says, ‘Sorry, I need you to clean that up.’ She also wants police to crack down on unlicensed cannabis dispensaries.

Hutt said she largely believes that police should decide which laws to enforce. When it comes to drugs, she wants the LAPD to arrest dealers and gangs and emphasized that street medicine teams should deal with people using drugs. “These people are in crisis,” she said.

Advertisement

Last year, Hutt voted against a high-profile LAPD plan for a dog-like robot to use in police standoffs. Hutt, in an interview, drew a comparison between the robot dog and the LAPD’s “battering ram” — a massive truck that tore down crack houses in the 1980s and prompted an uproar from community groups.

Los Angeles, CA - March 07: An audience member voices her opposition to the donation of a Quadruped Unmaned Ground Vehicle "Robot Dog" , valued at $277,917.80, for the LAPD Metropolitan Division from the Los Angeles Police Foundation. City Hall on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

City Council votes to accept donation of controversial LAPD robot dog

The 8-4 vote followed more than a dozen public comments urging council members to reject the device, which would be paid for with a donation from the Los Angeles Police Foundation.

May 23, 2023

“We need to have a system that will help build a community relationship and help people feel safer, not less safe. There’s no element of connection with a robot dog,” she said.

Yoo supports the robot dog and compared it to an LAPD drone. “I’m not sure why we wouldn’t use new, advanced technology,” she said.

Homelessness

Both Hutt and Yoo support Municipal Code 41.18, a city law that bars homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers.

But Hutt views the law as a way to deter people, rather than a tool to make arrests. She said she’s seen homeless people move into shelters after they’re informed about the law.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe in criminalizing our homeless,” said Hutt, adding that the city needs “tools in our tool belt.”

Los Angeles, CA - Tents that provide shelter for homeless people line First Street near Los Angeles City Hall. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass held a media briefing on Tuesday, June13, 2023, to talk about her programs addressing the city's homeless crisis. June 13: in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Are L.A.’s anti-camping laws failing? We went to 25 sites to find the truth

A leak purportedly exposed systemic failures of Los Angeles’ anti-camping law, reigniting a debate on the City Council. The reality on the streets is more complex.

March 7, 2024

Hutt called Yoo a “law-and-order person that believes in arresting everyone, and I don’t believe in that.”

Yoo disagreed with that characterization, calling herself a “humanitarian” who supported construction of an affordable housing project directly next to her home.

“It is not humanitarian of us to allow people to stay on the street,” she said.

Yoo wants the city to stop homeless people from blocking sidewalks.

“If you’re a homeowner or an apartment dweller, you are not allowed to hoard, causing hazards to your neighbors,” said Yoo. “People in the streets also should not be allowed to hoard.”

Hutt supports Inside Safe, Bass’ program to move people into hotel and motel rooms, and wants to secure more rooms for the initiative.

Advertisement

Yoo is critical of the cost of affordable housing units under Proposition HHH, the $1.2-billion bond measure approved by voters in 2016. She wants to convert commercial buildings into housing and use prefabricated materials to build affordable units.

Both Hutt and Yoo support Measure A, a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot to fund homelessness programs, including mental health care, affordable housing, rental subsidies and services.

VENICE, CA - JUNE 7, 2024 - Aauti Sumaiyya, in her 70s, says goodbye to a visitor before entering her apartment at the Rose Apartments in Venice on June 7, 2024. Sumaiyya, who lived homeless in Venice for many years, was living at "A Bridge Home," housing in Venice before being offered housing at the Rose Apartments. The Rose Apartments, operated by Venice Community Housing, offers affordable housing for the homeless. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to Measure A: Sales tax to fund homelessness programs

This November, voters will decide whether to approve Measure A, a half-cent sales tax that would remain in effect indefinitely to fund programs for the unhoused.

Measure A would repeal the quarter-cent sales tax voters approved in 2017, two years ahead of its mandatory expiration in 2027, and would stay in effect indefinitely.

Transportation

L.A. is in the midst of a transportation boom as the county transit agency builds out major rail lines, and organizers of the 2028 Olympics seek a “car-less” event that will rely on electric buses and other modes of transit.

Hutt serves as chair of the city’s transportation committee, while Yoo is a former transportation commissioner who was appointed by then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Advertisement

Michael Schneider, founder of Streets for All, described Hutt as a “champion” on transit.

Hutt supported Healthy Streets L.A, which was passed by voters in March and requires the city to build bus and bike lanes. She backed a plan to extend bike lanes farther east on Venice Boulevard.

Cyclist in new bike lane. MOVE Culver City is a new initiative that reconfigures pedestrian, traffic, bus, and bicycle lanes in downtown Culver City to reduce congestion and emissions. Los Angeles, California, USA. (Photo by: Citizen of the Planet/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Politics

Voters in car-centric L.A. approve Measure HLA to make room on streets for bikes, buses

Backers declare victory for Measure HLA, which will require car-loving Los Angeles to build hundreds of miles of bicycle and bus lanes.

March 6, 2024

She also put $100,000 of her council district’s discretionary funds toward a study to add a bike path near Ballona Creek.

Hutt, in an interview, said she wants to focus on making the streets safer for children by ensuring that 15-mph speed limits are enforced by police around schools.

One hot-button issue in District 10: the locked gates that block off the Country Club Park neighborhood from Pico Boulevard. Some transportation advocates and community leaders want the gates opened, angering many homeowners who said they feel safer with the barricade.

Yoo said at a debate earlier this year that she supports “equal access” to Country Club Park’s sidewalks and that the gates’ pedestrian doors should be opened.

Advertisement

However, Yoo told The Times that she has since learned that Country Club Park homeowners paid for the gates. In that case, they should decide the gates’ use, she said. Hutt takes the same position.

Both also oppose a possible route for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s K Line extension that would run underground through Wellington Square and Lafayette Square.

Who is supporting the candidates?

Yoo is endorsed by labor leader Dolores Huerta; Jackie Goldberg, an LAUSD board member and former L.A. City Council member; Laura Chick, former city controller, council member and state inspector general; John Chiang, former state treasurer and controller; and many others.

Hutt’s backers include Bass, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, the pro-development group Abundant Housing, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11 and 18, and many more.

Past coverage

Los Angeles, CA - August 30: Heather Hutt seeks to become an interim council member for the 10th District. City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: ‘I’m a Black woman, not a pawn.’ The forgotten victim of L.A.’s racist tape scandal

Heather Hutt, an interim member of the L.A. City Council, has become collateral damage in the widening scandal tied to four Latino leaders and redistricting.

Oct. 17, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 31,2024:A pedestrian walks along Gramercy Place in Los Angeles inside the "Pico Gates," that prevent people or cars from entering north of Pico Blvd. There is movement for and against opening the "Pico Gates," a set of gates that were installed around the Country Club Park neighborhood in an effort to protect them from society ills in the mid 1980's. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Locked gates in historic L.A. neighborhood spark debate in City Council election

Gates put up decades ago in L.A.’s historic Country Club Park neighborhood to reduce gang crime are an issue in the March 5 election for a City Council seat.

Feb. 9, 2024

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

How and where to vote

Advertisement

Read more California race guides

More election news

CaliforniaPoliticsElection 2024L.A. Politics Transportation
Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. She is part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement