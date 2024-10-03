Your guide to L.A.’s 10th City Council District race: Hutt vs. Yoo

L.A. City Councilmember Heather Hutt is defending her seat in the Nov. 5 election against Grace Yoo, a longtime City Hall critic.

Hutt was appointed to represent District 10, which stretches from Koreatown and Mid-City to Leimert Park, by the City Council after then-Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was removed in the wake of federal corruption charges. She has worked for a number of elected officials, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris.

She frequently talks about growing up in District 10 and touts her work with Mayor Karen Bass to get homeless people off the street. In her district, homelessness was down 12.2% compared with last year, according to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority data analyzed by The Times.

“I love helping people,” said Hutt. “I love the people I live next door to, across the street, or around the corner of the block. I was brought up to love people.”

Yoo, an estate planning attorney, offers a bleak assessment of L.A., which she describes as a city in decline. She vows to bring more resources to District 10.

“The streets have gotten darker,” she said at a debate in August. “The street lamp lights are off, not working, and [the streets] are just filled with more homeless encampments.”

She casts herself as an underdog who sued on behalf of community groups to stop the city from removing shade trees during sidewalk construction. She also successfully blocked the city’s approval of a 27-story mixed-use tower in a residential area of Koreatown.