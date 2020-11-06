Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Brush fire spreading quickly in San Dimas area

Firefighters responded to a brush fire Friday morning in the San Dimas Canyon area near the Angeles National Forest.
(KTLA)
By Times staff
A brush fire was burning near San Dimas on Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out around San Dimas Canyon and Golden Hills roads around 4 a.m., according to a tweet from the U.S. Forest Service. By 6 a.m., the blaze had already consumed about 60 acres.

Officials said that the fire was burning in dense vegetation and that no homes were currently threatened.

Firefighters were battling the fire from the air and on the ground.

Southern California had experienced dry and warmer-than-normal temperatures over the past two days, but back-to-back storms — the first of which is moving in Friday — will bring cooler temperatures and a good chance of rain and mountain snow, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

Times staff

