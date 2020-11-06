Ventura police fatally shoot man following pursuit

A Ventura police officer fatally shot a man at the end of a vehicle pursuit Thursday night.

Oxnard police vehicles were pursuing “an armed suspect” when he crossed into Ventura, and the chase continued onto the city’s surface streets, according to Ventura Police Cmdr. Sarah Starr. Oxnard police officers radioed for assistance from Ventura police, and that department took over the pursuit about 7:30 p.m.

The unidentified suspect crashed his vehicle near Harbor Boulevard and Seaward Avenue. The driver got out of his vehicle and was shot by a Ventura police officer, according to a statement by Starr.

“The suspect was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured,” the statement said.

Ventura police did not say whether the man had a weapon in his hands or visible on his person at the time of the shooting. But the man was reported to have been armed with a handgun during an earlier incident that led to the pursuit.

An armored Bearcat vehicle was at the scene Thursday night, and tactical officers had broken out the car’s window to make sure no other people were inside the vehicle.

Ventura police officials said they would update the shooting report with more details at noon Friday.