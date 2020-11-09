Police shoot man in Anaheim during criminal investigation

A police officer shot a man in Anaheim on Monday morning, authorities said.

The officer was conducting surveillance related to an ongoing criminal investigation in the 100 block of North Syracuse Street shortly before 6 a.m. when a man approached the officer and the officer shot the man, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The man ran away across Lincoln Avenue, and officers found him in a nearby mobile home park, Carringer said. He was taken to a local hospital and placed under arrest, Carringer said. There was no word on his condition or what charges he faced.

“What is yet to be determined is whether or not there’s a relationship between the criminal investigation our officers were out here on and the officer-involved shooting,” Carringer said. “Right now, we do not know.”

He said police were also searching for a second person who might be connected “based on circumstances officers saw at the time of the shooting.”

Additional information about what prompted the shooting or the criminal investigation that drew officers to the area was not immediately available.

As with all police shootings in the city, Carringer said, the Orange County district attorney’s office will conduct a criminal investigation into the circumstances, and the Anaheim Police Department’s homicide detail and major incident review team will conduct an internal review. The Anaheim Police Review Board will also work with the Office of Independent Review to conduct a separate investigation and critique, he said.