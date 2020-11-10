Police shoot, kill man suspected in fatal stabbing in Santa Fe Springs

A Whittier police officer shot and killed a man suspected of stabbing two people in Santa Fe Springs on Monday night, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deadly encounter began around 5:50 p.m. after Whittier police received a 911 call from the 12200 block of Telegraph Road. Authorities heard screaming on the call and believed there had been a car crash.

The first officer to arrive at the scene encountered a man authorities said was armed with a knife. The man charged at the officer, who fired at him, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau responded after the shooting. Deputies determined the man police had shot had earlier stabbed two people who were traveling in a car with him, authorities said. Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

After the shooting, the assailant was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials have not released the name of the man who was shot, the stabbing victims or the officer involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.