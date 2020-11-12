Small plane goes off runway and crashes in San Diego County; pilot is able to walk away

A small plane “ran off the runway” and crashed at an airport in the San Diego County community of Fallbrook early Wednesday, but the sole occupant of the plane was able to walk away with only minor injuries, a county sheriff’s official said.

The single-engine Bellanca Citabria crashed shortly after 9:50 a.m. at the small Fallbrook Airpark, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Deputies responding to the scene said the pilot, the only person aboard, walked away from the crash, Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Moreno said.

Firefighters with North County Fire Protection District reported the person on the plane suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no fire, the agency said.

Officials with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, and those agencies will handle the investigation.

Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.