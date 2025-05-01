High school boys’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings
- Share via
-
CITY SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday, May 5
DIVISION I
First Round
#1 Taft, bye
#9 Verdugo Hills at #8 Cleveland, 4 p.m.
#12 Birmingham at #5 Marquez, 4 p.m.
#13 Narbonne at #4 South East, 4 p.m.
#3 Marshall, bye
#11 South Gate at #6 Kennedy, 4 p.m.
#10 Fremont at #7 Van Nuys, 4 p.m.
#2 Carson, bye
DIVISION II
First Round
#17 LACES at #16 Math & Science College, 4 p.m.
#20 Rancho Dominguez ar #13 Reseda, 4 p.m.
#19 Jordan at #14 San Pedro, 4 p.m.
#18 Bravo at #15 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
DIVISION III
First Round
#17 Annenberg at #16 Animo Robinson, 4 p.m.
#20 King/Drew at #13 Stern, 4 p.m.
#19 San Fernando at #14 Animo De La Hoya, 4 p.m.
#18 Smidt Tech at #15 Animo Bunche, 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
First Round
#17 Sotomayor at #16 Jefferson, 4 p.m.
#20 Belmont at #13 USC Hybrid, 4 p.m.
#19 Animo Watts at #14 Neuwirth Leadership, 4 p.m.
#18 Alliance Bloomfield at #15 West Adams, 4 p.m.
DIVISION V
First Round
#17 USC-MAE at #16 Teach Tech Charter, 4 p.m.
#20 Aspire Ollin at #13 Community Charter, 4 p.m.
#19 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #14 New West, 4 p.m.
#18 Alliance Health Services at #15 Academia Avance, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7
OPEN DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#8 Grant at #1 Venice, 7 p.m.
#5 Palisades at #4 Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
#6 Eagle Rock at #3 El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
#7 University at #2 Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Note: Second Round in Divisions II-V, May 8 at 4 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Division I, May 8 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Divisions II-V, May 12 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Open and Division I, May 13 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Division DII-V, May 14 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.