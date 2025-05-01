Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Monday, May 5

DIVISION I

First Round

#1 Taft, bye

#9 Verdugo Hills at #8 Cleveland, 4 p.m.

#12 Birmingham at #5 Marquez, 4 p.m.

#13 Narbonne at #4 South East, 4 p.m.

#3 Marshall, bye

#11 South Gate at #6 Kennedy, 4 p.m.

#10 Fremont at #7 Van Nuys, 4 p.m.

#2 Carson, bye

DIVISION II

First Round

#17 LACES at #16 Math & Science College, 4 p.m.

#20 Rancho Dominguez ar #13 Reseda, 4 p.m.

#19 Jordan at #14 San Pedro, 4 p.m.

#18 Bravo at #15 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

DIVISION III

First Round

#17 Annenberg at #16 Animo Robinson, 4 p.m.

#20 King/Drew at #13 Stern, 4 p.m.

#19 San Fernando at #14 Animo De La Hoya, 4 p.m.

#18 Smidt Tech at #15 Animo Bunche, 4 p.m.

DIVISION IV

First Round

#17 Sotomayor at #16 Jefferson, 4 p.m.

#20 Belmont at #13 USC Hybrid, 4 p.m.

#19 Animo Watts at #14 Neuwirth Leadership, 4 p.m.

#18 Alliance Bloomfield at #15 West Adams, 4 p.m.

DIVISION V

First Round

#17 USC-MAE at #16 Teach Tech Charter, 4 p.m.

#20 Aspire Ollin at #13 Community Charter, 4 p.m.

#19 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #14 New West, 4 p.m.

#18 Alliance Health Services at #15 Academia Avance, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#8 Grant at #1 Venice, 7 p.m.

#5 Palisades at #4 Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

#6 Eagle Rock at #3 El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

#7 University at #2 Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Note: Second Round in Divisions II-V, May 8 at 4 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Division I, May 8 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Quarterfinals in Divisions II-V, May 12 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Open and Division I, May 13 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Division DII-V, May 14 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).

