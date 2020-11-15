Off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy is wounded in gunfight

An off-duty Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy was wounded in a gunfight early Sunday in unincorporated East Los Angeles.

A statement released by the Sheriff’s Department said the deputy, who was not identified, was driving with two passengers in the 800 block of North Hazard Avenue about 2:25 a.m. when he was approached by a Latino man about 20 years old.

The man fired at the deputy with a handgun, and the deputy returned fire, the statement said.

The deputy was struck one time in the lower body and drove himself to a hospital for treatment. His wound was not life-threatening.

The suspect, who ran, was reported to be wearing a red sweatshirt and black shorts.

The deputy’s two passengers were not injured.