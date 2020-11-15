Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy is wounded in gunfight

An L.A. County sheriff's deputy was shot in unincorporated East Los Angeles early Sunday morning.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Doug SmithSenior Writer 
An off-duty Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy was wounded in a gunfight early Sunday in unincorporated East Los Angeles.

A statement released by the Sheriff’s Department said the deputy, who was not identified, was driving with two passengers in the 800 block of North Hazard Avenue about 2:25 a.m. when he was approached by a Latino man about 20 years old.

The man fired at the deputy with a handgun, and the deputy returned fire, the statement said.

The deputy was struck one time in the lower body and drove himself to a hospital for treatment. His wound was not life-threatening.

The suspect, who ran, was reported to be wearing a red sweatshirt and black shorts.

The deputy’s two passengers were not injured.

Doug Smith

Los Angeles Times senior writer Doug Smith scouts Los Angeles for the ragged edges where public policy meets real people, combining data analysis and gumshoe reporting to tell L.A. stories through his 50 years of experience covering the city.

