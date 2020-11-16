Woman and her unborn child are killed in Wilmington shooting, LAPD says

A woman and her unborn child were killed in a Sunday shooting in Wilmington that also left a man wounded, Los Angeles police said Monday.

Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, 24 and seven months pregnant, was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of North Neptune Avenue in Wilmington, in the LAPD’s Harbor Division, about 11:25 a.m. as the man worked on the engine of the vehicle, police said.

A shooter then “approached on foot and fired multiple rounds” into the vehicle before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. The man, who was not identified, suffered an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said. Rodriguez and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Advertisement

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Harbor detectives at (310) 726-7887 or (310) 726-7884 during business hours, or (877) LAPD-24-7 after hours or on weekends. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

The shooting was one of several in the city Sunday, pushing the total number of homicides in L.A. this year to 294. The city has not seen more than 300 homicides in a year since 2009.