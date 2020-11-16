Two women shot and killed at large gathering in South L.A.

Two women were fatally shot early Sunday at a gathering in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 1:53 a.m. and responded to the 3100 block of Hill Street, according to Officer Drake Madison. The nature of the initial call was not immediately clear, police said.

Lt. Ryan Rabbett told KCBS-TV on scene that it was “some type of gathering” and that officers found dozens of people outside.

An unknown suspect approached the women, who were in their 20s or 30s, and “fired multiple shots, striking both victims,” Madison said. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled in a car.

“It’s unknown if this is gang-related at this time,” Madison said.