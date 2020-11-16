Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Two women shot and killed at large gathering in South L.A.

A map showing the areas where two women were shot and killed in South L.A.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
Two women were fatally shot early Sunday at a gathering in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 1:53 a.m. and responded to the 3100 block of Hill Street, according to Officer Drake Madison. The nature of the initial call was not immediately clear, police said.

Lt. Ryan Rabbett told KCBS-TV on scene that it was “some type of gathering” and that officers found dozens of people outside.

An unknown suspect approached the women, who were in their 20s or 30s, and “fired multiple shots, striking both victims,” Madison said. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled in a car.

“It’s unknown if this is gang-related at this time,” Madison said.

California
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

