Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

In fight with COVID-19, L.A. County faces ‘most alarming metrics we’ve ever seen’

By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

Los Angeles County is facing its most harrowing coronavirus numbers ever as the pandemic continues its record-shattering rampage through California and officials weigh further restrictions on activities and social gatherings.

Daily infections in the county have quadrupled and daily deaths have tripled in a matter of weeks, a rate of growth that’s led to “the most alarming metrics we’ve ever seen,” according to Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health.

“The risk at this point is that overwhelming the healthcare system is now a very real possibility,” she told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

In the past seven weeks, the county’s number of new daily coronavirus cases, averaged over a seven-day period, has swelled from fewer than 1,000 to more than 4,000, a Times analysis has found.

Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in just three weeks, from about 800 on Halloween to 1,700 on Monday. The average number of daily deaths has also tripled to an average of 29 over the seven-day period that ended Tuesday.

California

New L.A. County ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions revealed as COVID-19 surge worsens

VENICE, CA - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Raul and Silvia Garcia enjoy a beer at the Venice Ale House along Ocean Front Walk in Venice on November 23, 2020. "Leave them open," Raul said about the closing of open air dining in L.A. County. "I can understand inside, but right here. What difference does it make," he concluded. In a devastating blow to Los Angeles' struggling restaurant and hospitality industry, L.A. County public health officials on Sunday announced they will suspend outdoor dining at restaurants amid a surge of new coronavirus cases.The new rule takes effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and restricts restaurants - along with breweries, wineries and bars - to takeout and delivery only for the first time since May. Venice on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 Venice, CA. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

New L.A. County ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions revealed as COVID-19 surge worsens

As coronavirus cases surge, L.A. officials consider new rules that would allow many businesses to remain open but with limited customer capacity.

More Coverage

L.A. outdoor dining ban survives challenges
Is it really necessary to shut down L.A. County? We talk to the experts

The rate at which coronavirus tests are coming back positive in L.A. County is now 6.6%, nearly double what it was in late October and triple the rate in San Francisco.

“These very large increases in cases and hospitalizations will, without a doubt, lead to increased numbers of people dying,” Ferrer said.

Advertisement

Already, about 7,500 county residents have died from COVID-19, more than double the flu-related death toll from the last cold-and-flu season.

Hospitalizations are expected to continue soaring in the coming weeks as new infections are diagnosed.

State health officials have estimated that roughly 12% of those who’ve tested positive have ended up being hospitalized two to three weeks later, so a sustained and significant surge could stretch hospitals to their limits.

Tracking the coronavirus in L.A. County

Tracking the coronavirus in L.A. County

Tracking the coronavirus in L.A. County

The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, including cases, deaths, closures and restrictions.
Advertisement

Without widespread and renewed commitment to taking the steps necessary to stymie transmission of the disease, “I do anticipate that we will use up those currently available beds that the hospitals are currently projecting that they have,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, L.A. County’s director of health services.

“The challenge, as it has been throughout the pandemic, is with staffing, most directly in our ICU, where capacity is more limited,” she said Tuesday.

About a quarter of all COVID-19 patients need intensive care-level treatment.

Unfortunately, with California and much of the nation also experiencing a surge in cases, it will be far more difficult to call for staffing help if shortages reach crisis levels in L.A. County.

Advertisement

The state saw 16,681 new cases on Tuesday alone, the second-most ever in a single day behind only Monday’s figure of 20,654, according to an independent Times survey of California counties.

The state’s last significant coronavirus surge, after Memorial Day, was followed by a peak in daily deaths two months later.

If that pattern holds, it’s plausible that L.A. County could face a peak in daily COVID-19 deaths by Christmas or later.

Science

Coronavirus infections are higher than ever, but COVID-19 deaths are not. Why?

COLTON, CA - JULY 8, 2020: ICU nurse Lynda Tegan checks on COVID-19 patient Jose Mariscal, 66, who has been in the ICU for four days at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center on July 8, 2020 in Colton, California. This ICU has only 2 more beds available for Covid patients, but has the capacity to expand to more beds if needed.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Science

Coronavirus infections are higher than ever, but COVID-19 deaths are not. Why?

The more cases that are reported, the more deaths we would expect to see, right? The answer is both yes and no, experts said.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Advertisement

By Tuesday, L.A. County had seen an average of 4,300 new daily infections over a seven-day period, according to Times analysis. In the summer, the average of daily new coronavirus cases topped out at 3,300.

Within one to two weeks, officials say the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in L.A. County could grow by another 30%, to around 2,200. That would equal the county’s highest total ever.

In light of the surge, the county has advanced additional actions to control the spread of disease. A new order closing outdoor dining areas at restaurants for at least three weeks will go into effect Wednesday night.

That move has not been without controversy, though, and two members of the county Board of Supervisors pushed unsuccessfully to repeal it Tuesday.

Advertisement

California

Are L.A. County’s new COVID restrictions really necessary? We talk to the experts

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Pedestrians walk along South Alvarado Street between Wilshire and 7th Street in the MacArthur Park area Thursday afternoon that is filled with street vendors as California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a mandatory overnight stay-at-home order that will be instituted throughout most of California to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases, a measure that comes just days after the governor enacted a dramatic rollback of reopening in much of the state. "The virus is spreading at a pace we haven't seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We've done it before and we must do it again." MacArthur Park on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

California

Are L.A. County’s new COVID restrictions really necessary? We talk to the experts

L.A. is planning new coronavirus restrictions again. Is this the right path? Here are some answers, and some perspective, from epidemiologists and health officials.

County officials are also preparing a new health order that is expected to ban all gatherings, except for outdoor church services and outdoor protests, and reduce capacity at storesbefore the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping season gets underway.

The state has also imposed new measures, most notablyan order prohibiting most nonessential activity outside the home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in counties — such as L.A> County — that are in the strictest, “purple” tier of the state’s color-coded reopening road map.

“Every day we wait to make those changes means that we’ll have another day of high cases, another day of pressure on our hospitals, and this is something that we all have agency and responsibility to change,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary.

The problem now is that with infections much higher than ever, activities that seemed safe a month ago are now potentially far more dangerous.

Advertisement

“In general, what we know is, any time we get together with individuals where your guard comes down, your mask comes off, you are closer than a few feet apart, there’s a risk of transmission,” Mark Ghaly said.

Because the virus can be transmitted without the infected person ever becoming sick, he added, “most people who have COVID may not know it, you create a real risk … as those activities increase, we know that you’re going to see transmission.”

To explain, the current spike in infections, officials cite the arrival of colder weather that keeps people indoors, raising the risk of transmission; increased travel from hard-hit states; gatherings to celebrate holidays or watch sporting events; protests and celebrations related to the recent election; an increase in workplace outbreaks; and wrong belief that the danger of the pandemic has passed.

California

Airports become a surreal oasis from COVID fears, warnings as determined holiday travelers take flight

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Travelers wearing masks get their tickets and check luggage at LAX as the Thanksgiving holiday getaway period gets underway on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Millions of Americans are carrying on with their travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving weekend despite the CDC's urgent warnings to stay home as the number of daily cases and hospitalizations in the country continue to hit record highs. Confirmed cases in the U.S. for the disease topped 12 million on Saturday as more than 193,000 new infections were recorded in the US on Friday. This broke the previous record for the largest single-day spike on Thursday - and over 82,000 patients are now hospitalized across the country. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Airports become a surreal oasis from COVID fears, warnings as determined holiday travelers take flight

Despite the pleas of public health officials, many people said they couldn’t resist the temptation to be with loved ones at the tail end of a trying year.

More Coverage

Here are all the ways airports are trying to make flying feel safe
Advertisement

Health officials are particularly nervous that crowds could carry the virus with them as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, much as similar holiday travel in China for the Lunar New Year fueled the onset of the pandemic.

Federal, state and local authorities have urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving and cancel travel plans.

So far, California remains in a better situation overall than some other parts of the country where hospitals are already overwhelmed. But officials say they worry that that could easily change.

Pandemic control measures have twice worked in the past to dramatically slow the spread of the disease — first in the spring, when a sweeping stay-at-home order was imposed; and then again in the early summer, when Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars, indoor restaurants and movie theaters closed in the hardest-hit counties.

Advertisement

Health experts and officials emphasize that the individual personal decisions that residents make still will play a pivotal role in taming the newest surge.

“COVID doesn’t care what we’ve done before today. COVID only cares how we are acting right now,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said earlier this week. “And the moment we stop acting to protect lives, the moment we ignore the numbers or hope that somehow they will just go away, is the moment lives are lost.”

CaliforniaScienceCOVID-19 Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement