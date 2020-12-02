Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Suit alleges L.A. attorney stole to splurge on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne, shown in 2016, is the wife of L.A. attorney Thomas Girardi, shown in an undated photo.
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, shown in 2016, is the wife of L.A. attorney Thomas Girardi, shown in an undated photo.
(Los Angeles Times; handout)
By Harriet Ryan
Matt Hamilton
Share

A federal lawsuit accuses prominent Los Angeles attorney Thomas Girardi of stealing funds owed to relatives of plane crash victims to underwrite “a public image of obscene wealth” for himself and his wife, pop singer and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

The lawsuit alleges that Girardi embezzled proceeds of settlements that plane manufacturer Boeing paid out as compensation to dozens of families earlier this year. The suit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago by Edelson PC, an Illinois law firm that worked with Girardi representing the victims’ surviving relatives.

“Tom has resorted to embezzling the proceeds of settlements that should have been directed to his clients — including ... the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 — in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles,” according to the complaint.

The Lion Air flight crashed in the ocean off Indonesia in 2018, killing all 189 people on board. The plane was a 737 Max, the jet that Boeing subsequently grounded due to problems with its anti-stall software.

Advertisement

Girardi, who is best known for his work on toxic tort cases against Pacific Gas & Electric depicted in the film “Erin Brockovich,” did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

He has refused to hand the money over despite months of demands, the lawsuit alleged.

Jayne, whose legal name is Erika Girardi, married the famed attorney in 2000 but filed for divorce last month, citing irreconcilable differences. Her representatives did not return requests for comment.

The suit contends the divorce “is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom” and his firm, Girardi Keese.

Advertisement

The amount Boeing paid to the families is confidential but “substantial,” according to the suit.

California
Harriet Ryan

Harriet Ryan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the paper in 2008, she has written about high-profile people, including Phil Spector, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, and institutions, including USC, the Catholic Church, the Kabbalah Centre and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Ryan won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle in 2019. She previously worked at Court TV and the Asbury Park Press. She is a graduate of Columbia University.

Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement