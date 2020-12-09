Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Father decapitated two children, forced other kids to view bodies over five days, prosecutors allege

Firefighters responding to a call of a possible gas leak at a Lancaster home last week found the bodies of two children inside.
By Richard Winton
Matt Hamilton
The horror inside the beige Lancaster home began to unfold the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 34, decapitated his son and daughter, authorities allege. Then, for the next five days, he kept the bodies of 12-year-old Maurice Jr. and 13-year-old Maliaka inside the house, along with his two younger sons, ages 8 and 9.

During this period, prosecutors allege in court papers filed Tuesday, the personal trainer showed the dead bodies to the surviving children, who were kept in their rooms without food.

It wasn’t until Friday that a call about a possible gas leak brought firefighters to the gruesome scene inside the house on Century Circle.

Taylor’s clients, who had been taking Zoom classes with him, had called authorities after he stopped communicating with them.

The children’s mother, who was in the house, is not a suspect but has been questioned by investigators and is still in contact with them, said Lt. Brandon Dean of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau. Dean said deputies found the children’s bodies in separate bedrooms in the home.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Taylor with two counts each of murder and child abuse.

Taylor becomes the first high-profile murder defendant for newly elected Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who has pledged not to seek the death penalty in any new cases.

Taylor’s arraignment has been postponed until Dec. 21. He remains in jail in lieu of a $4.2-million bond and faces a maximum sentence of 57 years to life in prison.

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services does not appear to have had any involvement with the family, and deputies had not recently been called to the home, Dean said Friday.

Taylor’s clients, with whom he had worked at a Santa Monica physical therapy and fitness center, became concerned after he did not send out a Zoom link for a scheduled session and could not be reached. They were worried a gas leak had occurred at the home and asked authorities to check on the family.

“I knew they weren’t out of town. They didn’t have money to travel,” one client said.

Howard Kern, an attorney and writer who trained with Taylor for about seven years, said he called the L.A. County Fire Department at 7:34 a.m. Friday, after other clients had called the Sheriff’s Department to relay their worries.

“I said, ‘I’m concerned,’” Kern recalled. “‘We are concerned about a possible gas leak. There are four children and two adults — and we are concerned about their safety.’”

Another client, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Taylor had been working remotely because of the pandemic. He was “so reliable, so responsive” and “mellow,” the client said.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

