California

Gov. Gavin Newsom will enter quarantine again after coronavirus exposure

Gavin Newsom, wearing a mask, holds a small glass vial in front of his face
California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center last week.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Kiera FeldmanStaff Writer 
Gov. Gavin Newsom will go into quarantine again for 10 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus, a representative said in a statement Sunday night. Newsom tested negative but will enter quarantine as a precaution, in accordance with state public health guidelines.

Other staffers in the governor’s office who were exposed to the infected individual also tested negative. They will begin 10-day quarantines, the representative said.

The news comes as much of California is under a stay-at-home order while COVID-19 is spreading with astonishing speed. The state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week. Across Southern California, bed availability in intensive care units remained at 0%.

Statewide, 16,843 people are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to data tracked by The Times. The pandemic’s death toll across California is now 22,666.

Over Thanksgiving, Newsom and his family went into quarantine after his children were exposed in two separate incidents to someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kiera Feldman

Kiera Feldman joined the Los Angeles Times as an investigative reporter in 2019. She came from ProPublica, where her reporting on New York City’s private trash industry exposed labor abuses and corruption, leading to a federal investigation and new city laws. She won the Livingston Award in 2015 for an investigation of college sexual assault mishandling. A longtime magazine journalist, before coming to the Times she reported for Harper’s, New Republic and elsewhere.

