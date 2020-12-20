Gov. Gavin Newsom will enter quarantine again after coronavirus exposure

Gov. Gavin Newsom will go into quarantine again for 10 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus, a representative said in a statement Sunday night. Newsom tested negative but will enter quarantine as a precaution, in accordance with state public health guidelines.

Other staffers in the governor’s office who were exposed to the infected individual also tested negative. They will begin 10-day quarantines, the representative said.

The news comes as much of California is under a stay-at-home order while COVID-19 is spreading with astonishing speed. The state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week. Across Southern California, bed availability in intensive care units remained at 0%.

Statewide, 16,843 people are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to data tracked by The Times. The pandemic’s death toll across California is now 22,666.

Over Thanksgiving, Newsom and his family went into quarantine after his children were exposed in two separate incidents to someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.