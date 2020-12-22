Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Driver dies after crashing into barrier at San Ysidro border crossing

The U.S.-Mexico border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego.
(San Diego Union-Tribune)
By David Hernandez
Alexandra Mendoza
SAN DIEGO — 

A 27-year-old man drove across the San Ysidro Port of Entry at high speed, crashed into a metal barrier and died in the wreck Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Tijuana police said the driver’s car also struck a 70-year-old man and a 49-year-old disabled woman on the Mexican side of the border. Witnesses described the man and woman, who they said was in a wheelchair, as vendors.

Mexican Red Cross ambulances took the pair to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to the Tijuana Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. in a lane that was closed to traffic, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.

The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. He lived in Santa Ana, Castro said.

Hernandez and Mendoza write for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

Alexandra Mendoza

Reportera de larga experiencia en diversos medios en México y en los Estados Unidos. Sandieguina de nacimiento, ensenadense de corazón y tijuanense por adopción.

