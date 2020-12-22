Judge warns Erika Jayne of ‘danger’ of selling assets shared with Tom Girardi

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne may not sell or spend assets she shares with her estranged husband, troubled legal giant Tom Girardi, a federal judge in Chicago said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin issued the warning to an attorney for Jayne after receiving complaints that she was hawking secondhand designer clothes online after his order freezing the assets of Girardi and his law firm.

“There is currently pending an asset freeze as to Tom Girardi and his assets, and if she is selling assets that are the property of Tom Girardi, either in whole or in part, you need to inform her of the danger that puts her in,” Durkin told Jayne’s lawyer, Matt Wasserman.

The attorney questioned whether Jayne was subject to the Illinois proceedings, which concern the apparent misappropriation by Girardi of settlement money belonging to families of those who died in an Indonesian plane crash.

But, Wasserman said, “I understand the court’s comments and will take them to my client.”

Jayne, 49, filed for divorce last month. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, and the division of their community property is likely to be a central part of the divorce case.

What assets remain is unclear. Girardi, best known for the case that inspired the movie “Erin Brockovich,” made a fortune suing big corporations, and he spent freely on a lavish lifestyle that included private planes, blow-out parties and, for third wife Jayne, an attempt at a singing career.

Now, however, he appears to be broke. Creditors and former clients say he owes them tens of millions, according to lawsuits filed against him and his firm, Girardi Keese. The 81-year-old lawyer testified this fall that cash holdings of up to $80 million as well as a stock portfolio once valued at $50 million were “all gone.”

Last week, a contingent of creditors went to court in an attempt to force Girardi and his law firm into bankruptcy. Among the debtors listed in the bankruptcy petition was Robert Keese, the attorney whose surname was part of Girardi’s law firm branding, and Kimberly Archie, who worked as a legal consultant at the firm. Separately, the court reporting company Veritext filed a suit last week demanding nearly $550,000 in unpaid bills.

Girardi has not spoken publicly about the mounting claims against him, nor was he present for Tuesday’s hearing. His lawyers have suggested to the judge that he has “mental competency” problems that prevent him from explaining what happened to his money or offering them guidance on how to defend him.

“I’m also unable to effectively communicate with my client regarding these issues,” his defense attorney Evan Jenness told the judge Tuesday.

Two former Girardi Keese lawyers claimed in court papers this week that they had warned their boss for months about his handling of client money. David Lira, who is married to Girardi’s daughter, repeatedly urged his father-in-law to pass on millions in settlement money from Boeing to the Indonesian clients, according to a filing by his lawyer.

“Similar exchanges with increasing intensity followed with the final confrontation on the day Mr. Lira resigned and left the firm,” attorney Edith Matthai wrote, adding that the two have not spoken since June 13, when Lira walked out of the firm.

Keith Griffin, who was one of the last lawyers remaining at the firm this fall, sent a November memo to Girardi, pleading with him to transfer the money and noting that the clients were prepared to go to the state bar and the district attorney’s office.

“This could not be more serious,” he told Girardi, according to a copy of the memo filed in federal court.

Girardi did not send the money. Five clients are collectively owed more than $2 million, according to court papers.

The downfall of Girardi, once one of the nation’s most prominent and well-connected civil attorneys, has united the typically staid legal world and legions of reality TV fans in rapt fascination. Both circles were set abuzz Friday night when Jayne alleged on Instagram that Girardi had had an affair with Justice Tricia A. Bigelow, the presiding judge of the state’s 2nd District Court of Appeal, and that he had paid for the judge’s plastic surgery and shopping sprees.

Jayne published a collage of screenshots of years-old text messages that also included Bigelow’s phone number as well as a photo of the justice posing on a bed. She later deleted the post.

In a statement, an attorney for Bigelow said the justice had been “in a committed relationship with her husband for more than four years.”

“She was personal friends with Tom Girardi for many years before her marriage, and at one brief point that friendship grew into a dating relationship. That relationship ended long before she met her husband,” wrote her lawyer, Alan Jackson.

He said the justice recused herself from cases involving Girardi or lawyers from his firm, adding, “At no time has Justice Bigelow violated any canon of judicial ethics. Indeed, she takes great pride in her decades-long record of integrity, impartiality and independence on the bench.”