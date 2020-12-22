Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Lancaster father charged with decapitating two of his children will have mental competency hearing

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share

A Lancaster father accused of decapitating two of his children and showing their two siblings the dead bodies must have a mental competency hearing before the case can move forward, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has decided.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 34, made a brief court appearance Monday before Judge Richard Naranjo suspended the proceedings until the Jan.6 hearing.

Taylor, a personal trainer, was removed from his Lancaster home on Dec. 4 while strapped and handcuffed to a stretcher.

Inside the home, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives had found his decapitated son and daughter, 12-year-old Maurice Jr. and 13-year-old Maliaka, in separate bedrooms.

Advertisement

Taylor allegedly killed the children the Sunday after Thanksgiving, then kept the bodies inside the house for the next five days.

During this period, prosecutors allege that Taylor showed the dead bodies to his two younger sons, ages 8 and 9, who were kept in their rooms without food.

California

Two young people found decapitated in Lancaster home; father arrested, officials say

California

Two young people found decapitated in Lancaster home; father arrested, officials say

A personal trainer described as “mellow” and “reliable” was arrested Friday in connection with the deaths of his two adolescent children, who were found decapitated in the family home in Lancaster, authorities said.

The gruesome scene was not uncovered until calls from Taylor’s clients brought firefighters to the house on Century Circle.

Advertisement

The clients, who were taking Zoom classes from Taylor during the coronavirus pandemic, became concerned after he did not send out a link for a scheduled session and could not be reached. They were worried about a gas leak at the home and asked authorities to check on the family.

A map of Lancaster with a pointer label that reads Two found decapitated in Lancaster home
Personal-training clients of Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr. called authorities to check on the family home in the 45000 block of Century Circle on Friday morning after they hadn’t heard from him.
(Los Angeles Times)

On Dec. 8, prosecutors charged Taylor with two counts each of murder and child abuse.

The children’s mother, who was in the house, is not a suspect but has been questioned by investigators and is still in contact with them, said Lt. Brandon Dean of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

Advertisement

California

On first day as L.A. County D.A., George Gascón eliminates bail, remakes sentencing rules

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascon takes the oath of office as his wife Fabiola Kramsky holds a copy of the Constitution on Dec. 7, 2020 at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in Los Angeles, Calif. He became the 43rd district attorney for the county during a virtual ceremony.

California

On first day as L.A. County D.A., George Gascón eliminates bail, remakes sentencing rules

Dist. Atty. George Gascón announces sweeping policy changes for cash bail in L.A. County and bans seeking sentencing enhancements in nearly all cases.

Taylor is the first high-profile murder defendant charged under newly elected Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who has pledged not to seek the death penalty in any new cases.

Gascón has not filed special circumstances charges against Taylor that would include life without parole. But he noted this week that the sentence in the case would effectively be a life sentence.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement