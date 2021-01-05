Suspect in lemur theft ordered to stay away from San Francisco Zoo

A 31-year-old man accused of stealing a lemur from the San Francisco Zoo last year has been ordered released from custody but told to stay away from the zoo.

Cory McGilloway made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of the theft of Maki the lemur, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The 21-year-old male lemur was discovered missing in October. Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure. A day later, Maki was spotted in Daly City, a few miles south of San Francisco. The animal was in good health and was returned to the zoo.

Judge Michael McNaughton ordered McGilloway to follow probation terms he received in a separate case as he awaits trial on charges of burglary, grand theft and vandalism.

Advertisement

At Tuesday’s hearing, McGilloway told the judge he was on probation in Los Angeles County.

The Chronicle cited court records indicating that prosecutors in L.A. County charged McGilloway last month on two counts of battery for a Sept. 3 incident, a little more than a month before he came up north and allegedly stole the lemur. The battery case is pending.