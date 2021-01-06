Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsom cancels COVID-19 briefing amid outrage over mob violence at U.S. Capitol

California Gov. Gavin Newsom
“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy, but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
By Luke Money
Anita ChabriaTaryn Luna
SACRAMENTO — 

Gov. Gavin Newsom was originally scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon, but canceled the briefing amid unrest in Washington, D.C., where a mob objecting to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory breached the U.S. Capitol’s security barriers.

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy, but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions,” Newsom said in a statement.

Supporters of outgoing President Trump — who has pushed incessantly to overturn his loss in the November election — also protested in Sacramento and clashed with police in downtown Los Angeles.

As many as 1,000 people converged in Sacramento, but there were no reports of violence. By 1 p.m., many had left. Then a rainstorm hit and many of the others departed.

In memos sent earlier this week to state Senate and Assembly staff members, legislative leadership advised lawmakers and Capitol employees to work from home Wednesday in anticipation of the “Wild West MAGA March” planned for the state Capitol.

The event, which drew hundreds of protestors, was not permitted by the California Highway Patrol.

The governor’s office also sent staff home to telework during the day “out of an abundance of caution.” Newsom’s office said there were no major incidents stemming from the Capitol protest.

California is now a national hot spot of the coronavirus, with Newsom and other leaders struggling to keep hospital beds available amid a surge in patients.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Anita Chabria

Anita Chabria covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times and is based in Sacramento. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team, and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall.

Taryn Luna

Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.

