California

Mother sentenced to more than 14 years for toddler’s death in a hot car

Map showing location of girl found unresponsive
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found the 2-year-old, who had been left for hours under a blanket with the car heater on.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
A Rancho Palos Verdes woman whose toddler died after being left in a hot car was sentenced to 14 years and eight months in state prison, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

In October, Lacey Ana Mazzarella, 35, pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter, mayhem and child abuse resulting in death.

Mazzarella had left her 2-year-old daughter in a car, covered with a blanket and with the heater on, while she drank alcohol and passed out in a nearby vehicle in west Carson in September 2019.

Five hours later, Mazzarella awoke to find the engine and heater still running and the child, identified by coroner’s officials as June Love Augusto, dead, according to a news release from prosecutors. The girl, whose name relatives spelled “Agosto,” died Sept. 23, 2019, at a nearby hospital.

Paramedics said the girl had what appeared to be burns on her face, chest and arms, and her temperature was 107.5 degrees, according to a coroner’s report obtained by KTLA-TV.

Mazzarella had placed her daughter on the grass and sprayed her with a water hose to try to cool her down, the report said.

