Father and daughter electrocuted by downed power line in Panorama City, officials say

A father and daughter were found electrocuted early Monday morning at the site of a downed power line near their Panorama City home, officials reported.

The two were apparently investigating a power outage caused by the downed equipment in the 14700 block of Tupper Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Fire officials responded around 2:45 a.m. to a call from a family member, Prange said. Because of the risk of electrocution, the caller was instructed not to intervene or try to prevent further injuries, he said.

When firefighters arrived, the 20-year-old woman and 53-year-old man were dead, Prange said. It was wet outside when the pair were found, but weather conditions have not been linked to the incident, he added.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off the power after being notified of the incident by fire officials.

“The two tragic deaths are a sobering reminder that live electrical wires can and will often result in death,” LADWP officials said in an emailed statement.

Electrical equipment and wires often carry thousands of volts of electricity, according to the statement, and “are never safe to handle by anyone other than a qualified and trained electrical worker.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the deaths but has released no further information, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

Downed power lines should be reported to the police by calling 911, LADWP officials said.