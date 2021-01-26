Snow shutters Grapevine, other freeways again as new storm barrels toward California

The series of winter storms rolling through California has again closed several major highways, including both sides of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine on Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the 5 between Castaic and the Grapevine because of heavy snow overnight. It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen. State Route 58 over the Tehachapi Pass was also closed. And the California Department of Transportation was recommending that motorists outfit vehicles with tire chains if traveling along Route 178 in northern Kern County.

In eastern San Diego County, the eastbound lanes of the 8 Freeway were closed in Alpine, and drivers heading west out of El Centro were being turned around because of icy conditions.

A triple play of wet weather is bringing much-needed rain to drought-stricken California, but the latest round has forecasters warning of an atmospheric river that could deliver significant rain and snow. The heaviest precipitation is expected Tuesday night, when the latest system connects with the stream of high-moisture-content air, which could create a pipeline of water.

In coastal Santa Cruz County, evacuation orders were issued ahead of the most recent storm, with officials warning of the increased potential for debris flows in the San Lorenzo Valley and Santa Cruz Mountains.

This storm is expected to reach San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday night and bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to most coastal areas. Isolated areas in San Luis Obispo will receive 8 to 10 inches of rain, said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Strong winds are also slated, with gusts of up to 20 mph.

Los Angeles County likely won’t see any rain until late Thursday morning, but forecasters said a significant amount was likely, with up to 2 inches expected.

Times staff writer Susanne Rust and San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Karen Kutcher contributed to this report.