Body found inside burning container in San Fernando Valley

Firefighters found a body Wednesday evening inside a burning container in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that firefighters responded to a rubbish fire burning inside a 15-foot-by-8-foot container near the intersection of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Raymer Street. The area is situated between the neighborhoods of Sun Valley, North Hollywood and Panorama City.

After putting out the flames, the firefighters found the body inside the container, the Fire Department said. The remains were not immediately identified.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Fire Department’s Arson Section responded to conduct a death investigation.