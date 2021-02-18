Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Do I still need to wear a mask after being vaccinated? We answer your questions

A healthcare worker administers a shot.
Erick Vazquez receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Pico Union on Feb. 13.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin II
The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is picking up across California, a hopeful turning point in the pandemic that nevertheless raises a new question: What precautions do those who are immunized need to take?

The vaccines, though safe and effective, are not at this point a license to completely abandon all infection-prevention protocols, health officials say.

Basic steps like wearing masks in public and keeping a physical distance from those outside your household will still provide an additional layer of safety, experts say, and help further drive down COVID-19 transmission — eventually allowing more parts of the economy to reopen.

Here are some tips for those who have recently been vaccinated, or are about to get their place in line:

Science

Your questions about COVID-19 vaccines answered

A phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020.

Science

Your questions about COVID-19 vaccines answered

COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered to healthcare workers in the U.S. What are your questions about the timeline, the safety or the science?

Do I still need to wear a mask even after I’ve been vaccinated?


Yes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that continued adherence to public health measures like wearing face coverings, observing physical distancing, regular handwashing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas is still recommended even for someone who has received both required vaccine doses.

“It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions,” CDC guidance states, particularly as it’s not yet definitively known “whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.”

Universal mask wearing, in particular, is seen as critical in keeping the spread of the coronavirus on a downward trend. A recent CDC report found that states that have imposed mask orders have seen declines in the growth of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations.

California

‘Why are you wearing two masks?’ Shifting advice on COVID-19 protection brings changes, confusion

San Pedro, California-FEb. 10, 2021-Hanh Duong, a pharmacist at Peninsula Pharmacy in San Pedro, wears a double mask when dealing with customers. "We plan to adhere to that (the new recommendations.) Being in a small space with co-workers, she says it's important to keep a mask on even though she has been vaccinated. The Center for Disease Control has now issued a recommendation saying that two masks better protect us against COVID-19. Wearing a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask can significantly decrease the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released Wednesday. The agency updated its guidance to note that double masking or wearing a tightly fitted surgical mask are two of the best ways to boost protection against exposure. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Why are you wearing two masks?’ Shifting advice on COVID-19 protection brings changes, confusion

Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical one can offer substantially better protection from potentially infectious aerosols, the CDC said in a new report.

How do I wear my mask correctly?

The key, federal scientists said in a report released this month, is to make the masks fit better.

Using a loose medical procedure mask or only a cloth mask blocked only about 40% of particles from a simulated cough in tests. But tighter-fitting masks have the potential to reduce exposure to potentially infectious particles by more than 90%, the CDC said.

“Wearing any type of mask performs significantly better than not wearing a mask. And well-fitting masks provided the greatest performance,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director.

California

Two masks may be better than one in reducing COVID exposure, CDC report finds

Los Angeles, CA - February 09: Lawrence Taylor, 77, waits for his turn to get COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination site launched by Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price Jr. at South Park Recreation Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Two masks may be better than one in reducing COVID exposure, CDC report finds

Placing a cloth mask over a medical one or putting on a tightly fitted medical mask could reduce exposure, a CDC report finds. There are caveats.

More Coverage

The frantic race to curb racial inequities in L.A. vaccine distribution

What about double masks?

One way to improve masking is to first put on a paper mask — such as a blue surgical mask — and then put on a tight-fitting cloth mask over that, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

The second mask covers the big gaps that can occur with a paper mask, allowing air to leak around the sides.

Another option is to use a cloth mask that has multiple layers of fabric, according to the CDC.

California

County by county, here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 19: The Forum in Inglewood began vaccination distribution serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site, while also serving as a COVID-19 testing site. The Forum is one of five mass-vaccination sites that opened Tuesday in Los Angeles county. Todays inoculations were only available to front line health care workers and residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities. Inoculations for the members of the eligible tier were administered from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles County residents may find out when they are eligible to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinatelacounty.com, which is the county's vaccination website. The Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

County by county, here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California

The process for getting a COVID-19 vaccine varies county to county.

What are some other mask tips?

  • Using a nose wire — a metal strip at the top of a mask that can be molded to fit the bridge of your nose — can help prevent air from leaking out the top.
  • Try to make sure air doesn’t flow from the area near your eyes or from the mask’s sides. “If the mask has a good fit, you will feel warm air come through the front of the mask and may be able to see the mask material move in and out with each breath,” the CDC says.
  • Knotting the ear loops at the mask’s edge, and folding and tucking excess mask material under the edges, can help improve the fit. Check out this video instruction.
  • Use only one KN95 mask at a time. CDC officials say KN95s as well as traditional N95s are intended to be used on their own. Adding extra masks underneath or on top of them “could not only affect how well they fit the face and decrease their effectiveness, but could increase the effort needed to breathe through them,” the CDC said in an email to The Times. The CDC suggests not using N95 masks, saying they “should be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders to prevent supply shortages.”
CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

