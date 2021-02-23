Driver rams 3 cruisers, is shot dead by officer, Ontario police say

A man was shot dead by an Ontario police officer following a short late-night vehicle pursuit in which three department cruisers were rammed, officials said.

Officers had tried to pull a motorist over for a vehicle code violation at 11:55 p.m. when he fled, Ontario Police Cpl. Emily Hernandez said Tuesday.

After a brief pursuit, the man, pursued by at least three police cruisers, drove onto North Beverly Court, a short dead-end road off West 6th Street. There, the driver rammed into three police cars, Hernandez said.

One officer who had exited a police vehicle opened fire, striking the man, Lt. Bill Russell said. Paramedics from the Ontario Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene.

A woman who was in the car was not injured but was arrested on an unrelated citation, Hernandez said.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, authorities said. Officials have not identified the man who was killed because the investigation was ongoing.