Explosive device found, disabled at Sacramento elementary school, officials say

An explosive device was found Tuesday morning at a Sacramento elementary school, authorities said.

The device discovered at Ethel I. Baker Elementary, near Laurine Way and Iowa Avenue, was rendered safe around 12:30 p.m., according to a tweet by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

By 2 p.m., the device had been disposed, according to a subsequent tweet.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the incident. No additional details about the device or where on campus it was found were available.

Calls to the school were not answered, and it appears that students have not yet returned to classrooms in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District, of which Baker Elementary is a part. Schools in the city have been closed nearly a year during the COVID-19 pandemic and are slated to reopen next month.

In a tweet, officials asked that anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.