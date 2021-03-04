Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Rose Parade to return in 2022, organizers say

A man takes a photo of a deserted Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 1, 2021, in Pasadena.
Jim Safford takes a photo of deserted Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 1, 2021, in Pasadena. Rose Parade officials are planning for the return of the event in 2022.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Erin B. Logan 
As coronavirus cases drop and vaccinations increase, Los Angeles County is beginning to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel and planning for the return of numerous events, including the Rose Parade.

Organizers say they are actively planning for the parade’s return in 2022, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s annual New Year’s Day spectacle for the first time in 75 years.

“The evolving nature of the pandemic requires flexibility, ongoing adjustments and mitigation measures to be incorporated into our planned activities,” said Bob Miller, president of the Tournament of Roses Assn. “We expect to announce more specific details on the Rose Parade and associated events as they become available.”

PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The City of Burbank float “Rise Up” during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
“Rise Up,” by the city of Burbank.   (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Pasadena CA., January 1, 2020: Benjamin Davenport holds large rose as his family enjoys the the 2020 Rose Bowl Parade on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Benjamin Davenport holds a large rose as his family enjoys the Rose Parade on Wednesday.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Kiwanis International float during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
A float by Kiwanis International.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Detail of the City of Pasadena float entry 'Pasadena celebrate 2020' during the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
A close-up of the city of Pasadena’s float entry, “Pasadena celebrates 2020.”  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Chinese American Heritage float during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
A Chinese American Heritage float.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: A troupe of stilt walkers dazzle the crowd with their skills during The 131st Rose Parade s (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
A member of a troupe of stilt walkers.  (Mark Boster / For the Times)
2020 Rose Parade
The opening performance for 131st Rose Parade on Wednesday morning.   (Mark Boster / For the Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The Cowboy Channel float with a patriotic theme during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
The Cowboy Channel’s float.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: The UPS float, “Stories Change Our World” makes its way down Orange Grove Blvd, while being pulled by a tow truck during The 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
The UPS Store float, “Stories Change Our World.”   (Mark Boster / For The Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Amazon studios “Troop Zero” float during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
Amazon Studios’ “Troop Zero” float.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: The Northwestern Mutual floatn makes its way down Colorado Blvd during the 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
The Northwestern Mutual float.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: The Crowds of spectators follow the final floats and bands down Colorado Blvd at the end of the 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
Spectators follow the parade route on Colorado Boulevard after the end of the Rose Parade.   (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Pasadena CA., January 1, 2020: Bernie Sanders supporter makes their way along the 2020 Rose Bowl Parade route on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Bernie Sanders supporters march along the parade route.   (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Pasadena CA., January 1, 2020: Southern University and A&M College Band makes their way along the 2020 Rose Bowl Parade route on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Southern University and A&M College marching band performs during the parade.   (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: The Southern University and A&M College marching band heads down Orange Grove Blvd during The 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
The Southern University and A&M College marching band.  (Mark Boster/For the Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: Dancers from the Banda Municipal de Zarcero, Costa Rica strut down Coloprado Blvd during The 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
Dancers from Costa Rica’s Banda Municipal de Zarcero.  (Mark Boster / For the Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: The American Honda float makes its way down the route at he 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
The American Honda float.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: Co-Grand Marshall Rita Moreno waves to the crowd on Colorado Blvd during the 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
Co-Grand Marshal Rita Moreno waves to the crowd on the parade route.   (Mark Boster / For The Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float with a patriotic theme during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
The city of Pasadena’s float entry, “Pasadena Celebrates 2020.”   (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: A view down Colorado Blvd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
A view down Colorado Boulevard during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA CA., JANUARY 1, 2020: The Japan Honor Green Band dance their way down Colorado Blvd during the 131st Rose Parade (Mark Boster For the LA Times).
The Japan Honor Green Band performs.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA-JANUARY 1, 2020: The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association float passes during the 2020 Rose Parade on January 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The city of Burbank’s float, “Rise Up,” paid homage to those affected by California’s wildfires.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA-JANUARY 1, 2020: The 102 Rose Queen Camille Kennedy is seen on the Royal Court float during the 2020 Rose Parade on January 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Camille Kennedy, the 102nd Rose Parade queen, waves from the Royal Court float.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA-JANUARY 1, 2020: The University of Wisconsin marching band passes during the 2020 Rose Parade on January 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The University of Wisconsin marching band.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The City of Pasadena's entry focus' on the 100th year celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote during the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
The city of Pasadena’s entry focused on the 100th-year celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment from Moreno Valley entertains the crowd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
The Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment from Moreno Valley performs.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The UPS Store entry, ' Stories Change Our World,' rolls down Colorado Blvd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)
The UPS Store entry, “Stories Change Our World,” rolls down Colorado Boulevard during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The Pride of Pearland Marching Band, Pearland, Texas entertains the crowd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
The Pride of Pearland Marching Band, from Pearland, Texas.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Northwestern Mutual's entry, Spend Your Life Living,' rolls down Colorado Blvd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)
Northwestern Mutual’s entry, “Spend Your Life Living.”   (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: A dancer with Banda Municipal de Zarcero from Costa Rica entertains the crowd along Colorado Blvd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)
A dancer with Banda Municipal de Zarcero from Costa Rica.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA-JANUARY 1, 2020: A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit passes the Goodyear Blimp fly's over the Rose Parade during the 2020 Rose Parade on January 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber passes the Goodyear blimp during a flyover at the Rose Parade.   (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The 2020 Rose Parade is about to start in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
The 2020 Rose Parade gets underway in Pasadena. This year’s theme is “The Power of Hope.”  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The USMC West Coast Composite Band marches down Colorado Blvd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)
The U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band marches.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: The Honda float, 'Our Hope for the Future,' rolls down Colorado Blvd during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. January 1, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the influence of hope. (Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)
Honda’s float is “Our Hope for the Future.”  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA CA JANUARY 1, 2020 -- Spectators pose with the opening set pieces along Orange Grove Blvd. prior to the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Wednesday January 1, 2020. (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Spectators take a selfie in front of a display along Orange Grove Boulevard before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
PASADENA CA JANUARY 1, 2020 -- Parade Marshall's wait on their scooters near the start of the Rose Parade, while he sun starts to rise.prior to the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Wednesday January 1, 2020. (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Parade marshals wait on their scooters near the start of the Rose Parade.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Pasadena CA., January 1, 2020: L-R Delores Jaso, Jinney Arreola, Linda Betts wait for the 2020 Rose Bowl Parade to start on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
From left, Delores Jaso, Jinney Arreola and Linda Betts wait for the Rose Parade to begin.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Karina Sosa, left, and here sister. Brenda Sosa, right, hold the El Salvador flag prior to the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena Wednesday January 1, 2020.(Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)
Karina Sosa, left, and her sister Brenda Sosa with a Salvadoran flag before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2020: Lorena Jara with nephew, Noe Jara, 6 months, try to keep warm prior to the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena Wednesday January 1, 2020.(Dania Maxwell/ Los Angeles Times)
Lorena Jara and nephew Noe Jara, 6 months, try to keep warm before the start of the Rose Parade.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Rose Bowl is also expected to return to Pasadena next year. This year’s College Football Playoff semifinal was moved to AT&T Stadium in Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, because of virus restrictions in California.

The Tournament of Roses had hoped to keep the bowl game in Pasadena, but college football officials wanted to allow players’ families to attend the game. After California health officials rebuffed appeals to allow 400 to 500 spectators in the Rose Bowl — a 95,000-seat stadium that includes more than 50 suites — the game was moved to Texas.

Planning for this year’s parade was plagued by the pandemic.

Volunteers who typically begin building floats as early as March for the Jan. 1 parade were unable to get started because of state-mandated stay-at-home orders. Dozens of high school bands scheduled to participate were unable to practice because of school closures. And a handful of international marching bands invited to participate could not travel to California because of restrictions, organizers previously said.

Officials announced in July that the parade, which would have been the 132nd, would not go on.

Previously, the last time the parade was last canceled was between 1942 and 1945, during World War II.

Organizers plan to reuse this year’s theme: “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” But, instead of focusing on education, the theme will be expanded to celebrate the perseverance of essential workers and healthcare professionals during the pandemic, organizers said.

The bowl game’s move from Pasadena to Texas led to a legal conflict between the Tournament of Roses Assn. and the city of Pasadena. The association filed a lawsuit against the city in February to protect the ownership of the Rose Bowl Game and Rose Bowl trademarks.

Times staff writers J. Brady McCollough, Sam Farmer and Alejandra Reyes-Velarde contributed to this report.

