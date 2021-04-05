4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles L.A. area

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Monday morning at 4:44 a.m. near Inglewood.

The small temblor was felt across the Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Geological Society. It occurred a few minutes after a 3.3. quake it the same area. There were not reports of any damage.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Lennox, less than a mile from Hawthorne, one mile from Los Angeles and one mile from Del Aire.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.