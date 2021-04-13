Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Only one county left in purple tier as California’s COVID-19 reopenings continue

People on a walkway near a sign that reads, "Mask up to open up: We can do this!"
People walk along the Promenade on Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach on March 30.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Share

Only one county remains in the strictest section of California’s reopening road map, a heartening sign of progress in the battle against the coronavirus as businesses and other public spaces continue wider reopenings.

The lone remaining denizen of the purple tier is Merced County, according to state data released Tuesday. Inyo County had been keeping it company but officially moved into the less-restrictive red tier.

The recent exodus from the purple tier has been stunning. Thirty-four of California’s 58 counties were in that category on March 9. The month before, all but five counties were in the tier.

Also progressing this week are Kern and Lake counties, which moved from the red to the even-more-lenient orange tier, and Lassen County, which progressed all the way to the yellow tier, the least restrictive of the four categories in the color-coded reopening blueprint.

Advertisement

As counties move through the tier framework, they’re able to gradually reopen more types of businesses at greater capacity.

California

LAUSD’s slow, cautious reopening shows the influence of the teachers union, but it has critics

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner greets school staff including fifth grade teacher Ann Steinberg, center, as he tours Westminster Avenue Elementary School and several other LAUSD campuses Monday morning before the first LAUSD students return to school through this week. The tour included meeting with school staff and looking at preparation and safety measures as the superintendent toured several schools. Venice on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

LAUSD’s slow, cautious reopening shows the influence of the teachers union, but it has critics

The teachers union held firm and district officials retreated, resulting in less live instruction and a shorter school day under distance learning.

More Coverage

L.A. opens up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for everyone age 16 and up

Key to the rapid move toward wider reopenings is that fewer Californians are being infected with the coronavirus even as more residents are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Under the state’s current reopening strategy, counties are placed into one of four color-coded tiers based on three metrics: coronavirus case rates, adjusted based on the number of tests performed; the rate of positive test results; and a health-equity metric intended to ensure that the positive test rate in poorer communities is not significantly higher than the county’s overall figure.

Advertisement

The metrics used to sort the counties, however, have changed over the past month as more Californians living in areas hard-hit by the coronavirus have been inoculated.

The state set a goal of administering 2 million — then 4 million — doses in targeted disadvantaged communities — those in the lowest quartile of a socioeconomic measurement tool called the California Healthy Places Index.

Upon hitting the initial 2-million target in mid-March, the state began allowing counties with an adjusted case rate of up to 10 new cases per day per 100,000 people to exit the purple tier and move into the red. Previously, counties needed to have case rates at or below 7 per 100,000 people to move into the red tier.

Advertisement

After reaching 4 million doses last week, the state further rewrote the blueprint to relax the criteria to move into the orange tier from a requirement of under 4 new cases per day per 100,0000 residents to under 6; and raised the allowable ceiling for entering the yellow tier to an adjusted daily new case rate below 2 per 100,000 people, up from the old requirement of less than 1.

The changes triggered a wave of reopenings, as dozens of counties were cleared to more rapidly progress into less-restrictive tiers.

Merced is very close to finally getting out of the purple tier. The only thing holding it back is its case rate, which, at 10.1, is still slightly too high.

The county would have to log two consecutive weeks of the required metrics to progress, meaning California’s purple tier won’t be empty until at least the end of the month.

Advertisement

In the past, counties have at times regressed to more restrictive tiers when case rates have worsened, but that possibility has lessened. The state now says that “unless there are extenuating circumstances, such as low rate of vaccine take up, a county will only move to a more restrictive tier if hospitalizations are increasing significantly among vulnerable individuals, especially among vaccinated individuals, and both test positivity and adjusted case rates show a concerning increase in transmission.”

California

California pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine use after reports of 6 blood clots in U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Pharmacist Negin Sazgar draws medicine for Johnson & Johnson inoculations at a vaccination site in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Four million vaccines have been handed out to underserved communities and 81,849 at this particular site to date. The location is one of seven city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

California pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine use after reports of 6 blood clots in U.S.

California will temporarily stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of six serious blood clots nationwide.

More Coverage

U.S. urges pause in use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
L.A. opens COVID-19 vaccines to residents 16 and up

On June 15, the state plans to fold up its reopening road map. California has set that date as the target for full resumption of economic activity after more than a year of coronavirus-related closures.

Throwing the doors open hinges on two factors: a sufficient vaccine supply, and low, stable numbers of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Advertisement

California continues to see promising signs on the latter front. Though there’s been some oscillation, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide on Monday — 1,839 — was as low as it had been since last spring.

Vaccine supply, though, is a stickier issue.

On Tuesday, California announced it would temporarily stop administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — a move federal health officials recommended following reports of six serious blood clots nationwide.
This followed news that the state — like the nation as a whole — would see expected shipments of that vaccine slashed.

Science

Q&A: What are vaccine passports, and why do some people hate them so much?

Science

Q&A: What are vaccine passports, and why do some people hate them so much?

We explain what vaccine passports are, how they work, where they’ve been implemented, and why some people object to them.

Advertisement

Last week, 574,900 Johnson & Johnson doses were allocated to California. This week, that number will plummet to 67,600, an 88% drop, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And state health officials said that allocation was expected to fall further next week, to 22,400 doses.

Despite that drop, California will still open statewide vaccine access to residents 16 and older starting Thursday.

California

Amid Johnson & Johnson concerns, L.A. opens COVID-19 vaccines to residents 16 and up

Lakewood, CA - March 31: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine given to seniors at coronavirus vaccination clinic established by L.A. County Department of Public Health at Whispering Fountains Senior Living Community on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Lakewood, CA.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Amid Johnson & Johnson concerns, L.A. opens COVID-19 vaccines to residents 16 and up

Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine had been paused in California as more residents become eligible.

More Coverage

LAUSD’s slow, cautious reopening shows the influence of the teachers union, but it has critics

Advertisement

“As the federal government has said, we do not expect a significant impact to our vaccination allocations,” state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement. “In California, less than 4% of our vaccine allocation this week is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

To date, providers throughout California have administered 23 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and 38.8% of residents have received at least one shot, CDC data show.

Almost 875,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered statewide to date, according to federal figures.

CaliforniaBusinessCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement