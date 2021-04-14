Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Paul Flores charged with Kristin Smart’s murder; prosecutors say he may have assaulted women in San Pedro

Paul Flores is arrested by the San Luis Obispo Sheriffs Department on suspicion of murder of Kristin Smart
Paul Flores is arrested by the San Luis Obispo Sheriffs Department on suspicion of murder of Kristin Smart who went missing 25 years ago after leaving a college party.
(San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department)
By Matthew Ormseth
Richard Winton
Paul Flores killed Kristin Smart in his dorm room as he raped or attempted to rape the 19-year-old college freshman, prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing they had filed a first-degree murder charge against Flores in the 1996 killing.

San Luis Obispo County Dist. Atty. Dan Dow disclosed that authorities are investigating whether Flores sexually assaulted other women in the San Pedro area, where Flores has lived since about 2005.

Prosecutors intend to present evidence of “prior sexual acts” and “other alleged incidents of abuse” in proving Flores committed the murder, a criminal complaint says.

After focusing on Flores as a suspect since Smart vanished, Dow said investigators had obtained “significant new information” in the last two years, including “very important information” last month. Dow declined to elbaorate. Sheriff’s investigators searched a home owned by Flores’ father last month.

Flores’ father, Ruben Flores, was also charged Wednesday with being an accessory to Smart’s murder. He is accused of helping his son dispose of Smart’s remains.

Both men have yet to enter a plea and are due to be arraigned Thursday morning in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

California
Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

