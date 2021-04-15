Paso Robles’ field of gleams reopens today

The stunning Light at Sensorio exhibit in the rolling hills of Paso Robles reopens today with a new installation from creator Bruce Munro.

The exhibit had been closed since December due to the pandemic.

The new work by the British artist adds Light Towers to the 15-acre outdoor walk-through exhibit. The addition gives a nod to Paso Robles’ wine country origins with 69 towers made up of 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers. The colors change to a custom musical score.

For more information go to sensoriopaso.com. The exhibit runs through Sept. 30.

Sensorio reopens today. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Light Towers is made of 17,000 wine bottles forming 69 towers. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Light Towers is part of the 15-acre walk-through experience. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Sunrise over the Field of Light on Wednesday. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Sensorio is composed of 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The exhibit was closed for months. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The exhibit is powered entirely by solar. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The Field of Light. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

British artist Bruce Munro created the Field of Light. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

One of 69 towers of light. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Sunrise over the Field of Light. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

The goal is to engage the public in a light-based, sculptural experience. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Glowing optic fibers change colors to a custom musical score.

(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)