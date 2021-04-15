Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Paso Robles’ field of gleams reopens today

Sunrise over the Field of Light in Paso Robles
Sunrise over the Field of Light in Paso Robles.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Francine Orr
The stunning Light at Sensorio exhibit in the rolling hills of Paso Robles reopens today with a new installation from creator Bruce Munro.

The exhibit had been closed since December due to the pandemic.

The new work by the British artist adds Light Towers to the 15-acre outdoor walk-through exhibit. The addition gives a nod to Paso Robles’ wine country origins with 69 towers made up of 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers. The colors change to a custom musical score.

For more information go to sensoriopaso.com. The exhibit runs through Sept. 30.

Sensorio reopens today.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Light Towers is made of 17,000 wine bottles forming 69 towers.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Light Towers is part of the 15-acre walk-through experience.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Sunrise over the Field of Light on Wednesday
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Sensorio is composed of 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The exhibit was closed for months.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The exhibit is powered entirely by solar.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The Field of Light
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
British artist Bruce Munro created the Field of Light.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
One of 69 towers of light.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Sunrise over the Field of Light.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
The goal is to engage the public in a light-based, sculptural experience.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Glowing optic fibers change colors to a custom musical score.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
A close look at the optic fibers.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was as a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. Orr has focused on public health and poverty issues in Africa, India and the United States. In Los Angeles, she has concentrated on the growing homeless crisis since 2005. Orr received the coveted 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger for an outstanding example of in-depth, human interest reporting from Columbia Journalism School. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012. Other awards include the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, honors from Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Center for Public Integrity’s Daniel Pearl Award, Pictures of the Year International, National Press Photographers Assn., Society of Newspaper Design, Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service, Harry Chapin Award, Los Angeles Press Club, National Headliner Award, Sidney Hillman Award, Press Photographers of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times Editorial Awards and she was part of the 72nd Emmy Award for Informational Series.

