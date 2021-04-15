Paso Robles’ field of gleams reopens today

The stunning Light at Sensorio exhibit in the rolling hills of Paso Robles reopens today with a new installation from creator Bruce Munro.
The exhibit had been closed since December due to the pandemic.
The new work by the British artist adds Light Towers to the 15-acre outdoor walk-through exhibit. The addition gives a nod to Paso Robles’ wine country origins with 69 towers made up of 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers. The colors change to a custom musical score.
