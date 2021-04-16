Shooting among Fresno farmworkers leaves one dead, two injured

One man died and two others were seriously injured after a shooting at a Fresno vineyard Friday morning, authorities said.

At least five men were pruning grapes at a vineyard roughly 50 miles southwest of the city, near South Butte and West Chandler avenues, when the shooting started about 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

“Some kind of disturbance broke out that caused two of them [to start] shooting the group,” said Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found one man dead and two others with gunshot wounds at the scene, the department said in a news release. The two injured men were airlifted to a hospital, where one was listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

The two suspects fled in a car and remain at large, authorities said. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asks for anybody with information to contact Det. Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.