California

Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Downey

Firefighters respond to a natural gas leak in Downey.
A natural gas leak near Rives Avenue and Stewart and Gray Road prompted evacuations in Downey on April 22, 2021.
(Downey Fire Department)
By Priscella Vega
Sammy Roth
A natural gas leak in Downey prompted a small evacuation Thursday after a gas main broke in a residential area, authorities said.

Downey’s fire and police departments arrived at Stewart and Gray Road and Rives Avenue at 10:32 a.m., said Tracy Gonzales, the Fire Department’s supervisor of communications.

Gonzales said it will take Southern California Gas a couple of hours to cap the leak, but people are urged to stay away from the area. A 300-foot evacuation zone was set up around the leak. It was not immediately clear how many houses or people were affected by the evacuation orders.

No injuries have been reported, but the department is providing shelter for those evacuated to shield them from the light rain, she added.

As of 1 p.m., Los Angeles County’s large vaccination site in Downey was still open and unaffected by the leak.

Business

A broad emergency alert was issued about 12:35 p.m., notifying people to avoid the area. Gonzales said that “nothing new” had happened since the initial leak was reported and that the alert was sent out more widely than the immediate area.

SoCalGas was responsible for the largest gas leak in U.S. history in 2015, at the Aliso Canyon storage field in the San Fernando Valley. Clean-energy advocates and members of the nearby Porter Ranch community, who reported nosebleeds, headaches and other symptoms during the months-long leak, have continued to call for the facility’s closure.

More recently, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a resolution urging state officials to shut down another SoCalGas storage field on the city’s Westside. The Playa del Rey facility has a long history of leaks, although nothing as bad as the Aliso Canyon blowout.

Natural gas is one of the main fossil fuels driving the climate crisis. It’s used for about one-third of California’s electricity generation and most of the state’s space and water heating. A growing number of cities have banned or discouraged gas hookups in new housing, a campaign that has prompted aggressive pushback from SoCalGas.

California
Priscella Vega

Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.

Sammy Roth

Sammy Roth covers energy for the Los Angeles Times and writes the weekly Boiling Point newsletter. He previously reported for the Desert Sun in Palm Springs. He grew up in Westwood and would very much like to see the Dodgers win the World Series again.

