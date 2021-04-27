Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Humboldt County sees spike in coronavirus cases linked to church

Klamath River in Humboldt County
The Klamath River from atop Cade Mountain in Humboldt County, which is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
(Gillian Flaccus / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
EUREKA, Calif. — 

Humboldt County in rural Northern California is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases that health officials say are linked to superspreader events, including one linked to a Pentecostal church.

Coronavirus infections in the county known for beautiful landscapes and booming marijuana fields had been declining for weeks, but last week officials recorded 130 cases. By comparison, the county recorded 45 cases in the week of April 5.

The spike comes as Humboldt County officials said they declined 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for next week after seeing a low turnout at vaccination clinics.

As of Friday, the county had reported a total of 3,717 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

California

Republicans in California most opposed to taking COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: A protest organized by Shop Mask Free Los Angeles rally against COVID vaccine, masks and lockdowns at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Republicans in California most opposed to taking COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows

More than one in four Republicans said they would “definitely not” get the vaccine, and 13% said “probably not.”

An outbreak at Eureka the Pentecostal Church led health officials to send a team to set up a coronavirus testing site in the church’s parking lot. Health authorities said church officials and members have been collaborating to try to stop the spread.

“We’re grateful for all they’re doing to protect each other and the community as a whole,” said Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman.

In a statement posted on its website, the church said some of its members had tested positive for COVID-19 but added that officials don’t know if they were infected at a church service or at another gathering.

“We had gone over an entire year with no outbreak at the church, but despite our best efforts, the virus was introduced to our congregation,” the statement said. It said the church shut down all church functions and has encouraged members to get tested.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement