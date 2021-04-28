Off-duty LAPD officer shot in chest in Sherman Oaks, officials say

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot in the chest and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in Sherman Oaks, according to the LAPD and other sources.

Few details about the shooting were immediately available. The department said the officer was at a hospital in “unknown condition.”

The agency also said a suspect was in custody and receiving treatment at a hospital, also in “unknown condition.”

The incident occurred about 2:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of Vesper Avenue in Sherman Oaks. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it transported two patients from the scene, but referred all questions to the LAPD.

It was not immediately clear if the off-duty officer was acting in his capacity as a police officer at the time of the shooting.

The shooting occurred in a residential area just off Magnolia Boulevard, about one block from a school. The LAPD had blocked off streets in multiple directions.

The incident was not the only recent shooting involving an LAPD officer.

On March 16, a member of the department’s SWAT team was shot by an armed man who was holed up in a home, as officers tried to force him out with gas canisters. SWAT Officer Rodney Williams can be seen in body-camera video on one knee with his gun drawn at the edge of a corner of the home when he is seen getting shot in the neck.

Williams is expected to survive. The man who shot him, identified by police as Jorge Cerda, was killed by another officer shortly after shooting Williams.

Another officer narrowly escaped being shot with his own gun when he was attacked and beaten while working a desk at the Harbor Station in September. A fourth officer was accidentally shot in suspected “friendly fire” from another officer in Hollywood in August.