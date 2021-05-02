Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Boat capsizes off San Diego’s Point Loma; several people reportedly taken to hospital

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO  —

A suspected smuggling boat capsized off the coast of Point Loma on Sunday morning, and fire officials termed the situation a “multi-medical casualty” incident.

There were reports that more than two dozen people were being transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Some deaths also were reported, according to scanner traffic.

The incident was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. and emergency crews rushed to an area near the Cabrillo National Monument for the rescue effort.

Coast Guard boats were searching for victims and a Border Patrol helicopter also was in the area.

California
Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

