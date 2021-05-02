Boat capsizes off San Diego’s Point Loma; several people reportedly taken to hospital

A suspected smuggling boat capsized off the coast of Point Loma on Sunday morning, and fire officials termed the situation a “multi-medical casualty” incident.

There were reports that more than two dozen people were being transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Some deaths also were reported, according to scanner traffic.

The incident was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. and emergency crews rushed to an area near the Cabrillo National Monument for the rescue effort.

Coast Guard boats were searching for victims and a Border Patrol helicopter also was in the area.