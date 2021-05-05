Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Man killed himself after LAPD officer fired Taser in foot pursuit, officials say

Officers walk past LAPD headquarters
LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Share

A 27-year-old man fatally shot himself during a police pursuit in Hollywood last weekend after scaling a fence and being shot at with a Taser by an LAPD officer chasing him, authorities allege.

Police Chief Michel Moore told the civilian Police Commission on Tuesday that the officer fired his Taser at the man after he saw the man drop and then pick up a handgun. Moore said the man — identified as Nicholas Jones — allegedly shot himself in the head moments later.

Moore did not specify whether Jones was struck with the Taser or the effect it may have had on him. The Los Angeles Police Department declined to say how much time passed between the officer firing his Taser and the fatal shooting.

“The department is still actively investigating these details and it will still take time to review all the evidence before we can provide definitive details about this unfortunate event,” said Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesman.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled Jones’ death a suicide by gunshot to the head. A coroner’s spokeswoman said the autopsy report would note any taser prongs that struck Jones prior to his death.

California

Fatal shootings by the LAPD are down, but officials find major problems in many incidents

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUG. 22, 2020. Families and friends of people who were fatally shot by the LAPD rally outside Newton Station in South Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Twelve people were fatally shot by the LAPD last year.There have been six fatal shootings by LAPD officers this year. LAPD Chief Michel Moore and the L.A. Police Commission have recently pinpointed instances where deadly confrontation could have been avoided, or where an officer continued shooting even after the threat had subsided. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fatal shootings by the LAPD are down, but officials find major problems in many incidents

The Los Angeles Police Commission has faulted officers for firing unnecessary shots, failing to maintain effective communication with one another, failing to wait for reinforcements and other transgressions, a Times analysis of fatal shootings since 2018 shows.

Before the commission, Moore said the “unique” and “difficult” encounter began when Hollywood officers began pursuing a stolen Audi SUV driven by Jones about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Moore said Jones crashed the SUV into two other vehicles on Hobart Boulevard just north of Sunset Boulevard, then got out of the Audi and ran away. The two officers who had been pursuing him gave chase, and two other officers in the area soon joined in the foot pursuit, Moore said.

Moore said Jones jumped a fence in the 1500 block of Hobart and appeared to drop a handgun. As he picked it back up and then stumbled to the ground, one of the officers fired a Taser at him, Moore said.

Moore said Jones, while on the ground, then fired the gun twice for “unknown reasons.” The second shot — some 15 seconds after the first — was to his own head, Moore said.

Jones was declared dead at the scene, Moore said. A 9-millimeter homemade polymer “ghost gun” was recovered, he said. Moore said none of the officers at the scene fired any weapons other than the single Taser deployment.

Moore said the incident and the officer’s use of the Taser remain under investigation.

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement