Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assault in Inglewood

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was arrested Friday in Inglewood on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon, the Inglewood Police Department confirmed Monday.

Nicolas QuintanillaBorja, 29, was arrested after Inglewood officers responded to a radio call about a family disturbance in the 3500 block of West 116th Street about 5:47 a.m. Friday and interviewed victims and witnesses at the scene, Inglewood police said.

They said QuintanillaBorja had identified himself as an off-duty officer from the LAPD’s 77th Division prior to being arrested.

The Inglewood department did not provide any more specifics about the incident. QuintanillaBorja could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear Monday whether he had an attorney.

The LAPD also confirmed QuintanillaBorja’s arrest and said his police powers had been revoked, although he was still employed by the department. The LAPD referred all other questions to the Inglewood Police Department.

Inglewood police said QuintanillaBorja was booked into the Inglewood jail on $2-million bail. Officials said the case remained under investigation.

A spokesperson for L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s office said the case had not been presented to prosecutors as of Monday afternoon.