California

Photos: Knott’s Berry Farm water park reopens to season pass holders

A boy drops down Riptide slide atop the 63-foot-high Old Man Falls.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
After being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic, Knott’s Berry Farm’s Soak City water park reopened for season pass holders Saturday. The water park will reopen to the public May 29, but capacity will be limited each day to manage social distancing.

A face covering is required except while in the RelaxZone, dining at a table or bench, or when experiencing water attractions or pools.

One person slides at Old Man Falls
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A man and child float on Sunset River
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A woman prepares to be dropped into the water at Shore Break water slides.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A woman gets a kiss from her child while floating down the Sunset River.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Children cool off under waterfalls at the Beach House.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A couple relax in the shallows at Tidal Wave Bay.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A couple hold hands while floating down the Sunset River in a tube.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

California
Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

