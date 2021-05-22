Photos: Knott’s Berry Farm water park reopens to season pass holders

Share
After being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic, Knott’s Berry Farm’s Soak City water park reopened for season pass holders Saturday. The water park will reopen to the public May 29, but capacity will be limited each day to manage social distancing.
A face covering is required except while in the RelaxZone, dining at a table or bench, or when experiencing water attractions or pools.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.