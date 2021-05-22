Photos: Knott’s Berry Farm water park reopens to season pass holders

After being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic, Knott’s Berry Farm’s Soak City water park reopened for season pass holders Saturday. The water park will reopen to the public May 29, but capacity will be limited each day to manage social distancing.

A face covering is required except while in the RelaxZone, dining at a table or bench, or when experiencing water attractions or pools.

A quick trip down the slide at Old Man Falls. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A man and child hold hands while floating down the Sunset River. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

With a view high above the park and Knott’s Berry Farm in the background, a woman prepares to be dropped into the water at Shore Break water slides. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A woman gets a kiss from her child while floating down the Sunset River. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Children cool off under waterfalls at the Beach House. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A couple relax in the shallows at Tidal Wave Bay. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)