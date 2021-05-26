Suspect arrested in Riverside Freeway BB gun shootings

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a suspect Wednesday who motorists say shot at them with a BB gun on Tuesday in the Riverside area.

CHP Assistant Chief Donald Goodbrand, who is overseeing an investigation into about 80 such shootings across Southern California, said the man was arrested Wednesday morning after motorist reported being shot at the night before.

Goodbrand said the agency is still working to determine whether the suspect is also responsible for the series of attacks that shattered windows and left commuters frightened.

“Further investigation is actively being conducted to confirm if this individual is the suspect associated with the recent BB gun incidents that have been occurring in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties,” he said. The suspect’s name was not released.

On Tuesday evening, CHP officers received reports of a white car on the freeway that had its side window shot out.

The driver of that vehicle told officers they had been shot at from a red sports utility vehicle with no license plates.

Sometime later on Tuesday, a second motorist reported to authorities they had come under fire from a similar red SUV. With the assistance of Riverside police, CHP officers apprehended the driver of the suspect’s SUV at Magnolia Place Shopping Center.

The suspect, who is said to be from Orange County, was apprehended without incident and his red Chevy Trailblazer impounded.