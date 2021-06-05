After judge overturns California assault weapons ban, state officials vow to fight back

California officials are vowing to fight back after a federal judge overturned the state’s 30-year-old ban on assault weapons.

In ruling the ban unconstitutional, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez compared the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to a Swiss a

Army knife, calling it “good for both home and battle.”

Benitez, of the Southern District of California, issued a permanent injunction against the law’s enforcement but stayed it for 30 days to give the state a chance to appeal.

California is one of seven states, plus Washington, D.C, that ban assault weapons, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Advertisement

In his 94-page ruling, Benitez wrote that it was unlawful for California to deprive its citizens of weapons commonly allowed in most other states and by the U.S. Supreme Court.

State Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta called the decision “fundamentally flawed” and said he would appeal.

“There is no sound basis in law, fact, or common sense for equating assault rifles with Swiss Army knives — especially on Gun Violence Awareness Day and after the recent shootings in our own California communities,” Bonta said in a statement.

Last month, a gunman opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, killing nine co-workers and dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said he was armed with three semiautomatic 9-millimeter handguns and 32 high-capacity magazines loaded with additional ammunition.

AR-15s have been used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings, including one in Las Vegas that killed 58 people in 2017.

“Today’s decision is a direct threat to public safety and the lives of innocent Californians, period,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday in a statement. “The fact that this judge compared the AR-15 — a weapon of war that’s used on the battlefield — to a Swiss Army knife completely undermines the credibility of this decision and is a slap in the face to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this weapon. We’re not backing down from this fight, and we’ll continue pushing for common sense gun laws that will save lives.”

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed in August 2019 by pro-gun groups, including the San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee, California Gun Rights Foundation, Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs also included three San Diego County men who said they own legal rifles or pistols and want to use high-capacity magazines in them but can’t because doing so would turn them into illegal assault weapons under California statutes.

California became the first state to ban the sale of assault weapons in 1989 in response to a shooting at a Stockton elementary school that left five students dead. The law has been updated multiple times since then to expand the definition of what is considered an assault weapon.

Each time, those who owned the firearms before they were prohibited were required to register them. There are an estimated 185,569 such weapons registered with the state, Benitez said.

California law defines an assault weapon as a semiautomatic rifle or pistol that can accept a detachable magazine and is outfitted with certain features that could make it more lethal or concealable, including a thumbhole or folding stock for rifles and a second handgrip or threaded barrel for pistols. Firearms with fixed magazines that can accept more than 10 rounds are also considered assault weapons under the law.

Advertisement

The state attorney general’s office had argued that such weapons are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings, saying that barring them “furthers the state’s important public safety interests.” Similar assault weapon restrictions have previously been upheld by six other federal district and appeals courts, the state argued.

But the judge spoke favorably of the weapons and said they were overwhelmingly used for legal purposes.

“This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of 2nd Amendment protection,” he wrote. “The banned ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers, or machine guns.”

“In California, murder by knife occurs seven times more often than murder by rifle,” he added.

Advertisement

The state is also appealing two other rulings by Benitez: one from 2017 that overturns a ban on buying and selling magazines that hold more than 10 bullets, and another from last April that blocks a 2019 law requiring background checks to buy ammunition.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.