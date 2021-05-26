Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at San Jose rail yard

Multiple people were shot, including the gunman, during an attack Wednesday morning at a San Jose rail yard.

Witnesses said they heard shots ring out just before 7 a.m. at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard on West Younger Avenue near downtown San Jose. Law enforcement sources told The Times initial reports indicate that there was one shooter and approximately 8 victims. Their conditions were unknown.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter it was investigating an active shooter and told the public to stay away.

Aerial footage captured by KGO-TV showed dozens of police cars and ambulances on the scene. VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress told the station that the agency is working on evacuating employees but said commuters will not be impacted by the incident.

“I do believe there have been some people who have been injured,” she said, noting that she believes the only people at the facility are VTA employees.“It would have to be someone who either broke into this yard, or someone who has access,” she said.