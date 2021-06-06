Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Authorities investigate two shootings on the 605 Freeway. One man was wounded

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that occurred on the 605 Freeway.
(KTLA)
By Tony BarbozaStaff Writer 
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shootings that occurred within hours and a few miles of each other Saturday on the 605 Freeway, including one that wounded a man in his 30s.

The incidents took place on the same stretch of the southbound 605 Freeway in Irwindale, about 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, but it remains unclear whether they are related.

In the first shooting, reported about 5:12 p.m. Saturday on the southbound 605 north of Lower Azusa Road in Irwindale, two women in a 2011 BMW 528i reported that a black sedan traveling behind them in another lane fired several rounds at their vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One round struck the right side and another the right-side rearview mirror of the BMW, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The BMW then veered left, struck the center median wall and became disabled in the center median, according to the CHP.

No injuries were reported to the driver, 21, or the passenger, 18, who were both from Pasadena.

The second incident was reported about 11:23 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a call of a shooting victim on the southbound 605 north of Arrow Highway in Irwindale.

The suspect was described as a man “wearing a black vest, riding a black motorcycle” who used a handgun, according to the CHP.

The victim, an Azusa resident, was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center with a single gunshot wound.

Few other details on the second incident were released. “At this time, there is minimal descriptions of both the suspect and the suspect vehicle,” the CHP said.

Authorities have encouraged anyone who witnessed either incident or has information pertaining to their investigations to call the CHP’s Baldwin Park office at (626) 338-1164.

Tony Barboza

Tony Barboza is a reporter who covers air quality and the environment with a focus on Southern California. He has been on staff at the Los Angeles Times since 2006, is a graduate of Pomona College and completed a Ted Scripps Fellowship in Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado. News tips? Send messages or documents privately using the Signal smartphone app: (213) 421-1511‬.

