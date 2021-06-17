Forward progress stopped in Lancaster brush fire

Forward progress of a fast-moving brush fire in a sparsely populated area of Lancaster was stopped Thursday afternoon.

Officials responded to the King fire at 2:39 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Charisma Murillo. The fire is at least 349 acres.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the department ordered evacuations for residents between West Avenue I and West Avenue J, as well as those between 70th Street West and 80th Street West. The department said about 4:30 p.m. that the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.

The fire came as a heat wave continues to engulf Southern California and the state’s energy operator has issued a statewide flex alert for electricity conservation beginning Thursday evening.