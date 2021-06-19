Woman killed, man and woman injured in shooting in South Los Angeles neighborhood

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Friday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Vermont Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. Arriving paramedics found a woman, who was in her 40s, dead, he said.

The other two victims, a man and woman, who were in their 60s, were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Lopez said.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or description. No other details were available.