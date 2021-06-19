Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Woman killed, man and woman injured in shooting in South Los Angeles neighborhood

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Friday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Vermont Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. Arriving paramedics found a woman, who was in her 40s, dead, he said.

The other two victims, a man and woman, who were in their 60s, were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Lopez said.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or description. No other details were available.

Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove is the L.A. County government reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage focuses primarily on human services, including mental health, child welfare, homelessness, criminal justice reform and indigent care. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.

