Woman killed, man and woman injured in shooting in South Los Angeles neighborhood
A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Friday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Vermont Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. Arriving paramedics found a woman, who was in her 40s, dead, he said.
The other two victims, a man and woman, who were in their 60s, were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Lopez said.
Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or description. No other details were available.
