California

Fast-moving San Diego County brush fire reaches 75 acres, residents warned to be ready to evacuate

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO  —

A brush fire has grown to about 75 acres in the northern San County community of Pala on Wednesday afternoon, and it is spreading at a dangerous speed, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire is in the vicinity of Pala Casino, near State Route 76. Evacuation warnings are in place, the agency said in a tweet. Evacuation points are at Pauma Casino to the east and the Park and Ride at SR-76 and Interstate 15 to the west.

Officials closed the highway between Rice Canyon and Pala Temecula roads, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Moreno said.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
tweeted around that time that the blaze was 20 to 30 acres.

North County Fire Protection District tweeted that smoke was visible in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

