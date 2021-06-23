Fast-moving San Diego County brush fire reaches 75 acres, residents warned to be ready to evacuate

A brush fire has grown to about 75 acres in the northern San County community of Pala on Wednesday afternoon, and it is spreading at a dangerous speed, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire is in the vicinity of Pala Casino, near State Route 76. Evacuation warnings are in place, the agency said in a tweet. Evacuation points are at Pauma Casino to the east and the Park and Ride at SR-76 and Interstate 15 to the west.

Officials closed the highway between Rice Canyon and Pala Temecula roads, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Moreno said.

#MesaFire [Update] The Fire is approximately 75 acres with a dangerous rate of spread. Evacuation Warnings in place for the surrounding area. Temporary Evacuation Points established at Pauma Casino and the I 15 x Hwy 76 Park and Ride. Hwy 76 is closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/jlwm6pMiW3 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 23, 2021

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

tweeted around that time that the blaze was 20 to 30 acres.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire, in the community of Pala Mesa. The fire is currently 20-30 acres, with a moderate rate of spread.#MesaFire pic.twitter.com/iE45oyuWv8 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 23, 2021

Be advised of possible road closures from Rice Canyon to Pala Temecula Road on SR-76, while fire crews work on a vegetation fire near Pala Casino. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PaKlen7MMu — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) June 23, 2021

North County Fire Protection District tweeted that smoke was visible in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.