Fast-moving San Diego County brush fire reaches 75 acres, residents warned to be ready to evacuate
A brush fire has grown to about 75 acres in the northern San County community of Pala on Wednesday afternoon, and it is spreading at a dangerous speed, Cal Fire officials said.
The fire is in the vicinity of Pala Casino, near State Route 76. Evacuation warnings are in place, the agency said in a tweet. Evacuation points are at Pauma Casino to the east and the Park and Ride at SR-76 and Interstate 15 to the west.
Officials closed the highway between Rice Canyon and Pala Temecula roads, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Moreno said.
The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
tweeted around that time that the blaze was 20 to 30 acres.
North County Fire Protection District tweeted that smoke was visible in the area.
No further information was immediately available.
Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
