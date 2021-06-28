Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

4 children, 2 adults injured in Santa Ana bus crash

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Four children and two adults were injured Monday afternoon when a charter school bus collided with a minivan in Santa Ana.

About 1:15 p.m., officials responded to the crash in the 500 block of South Daisy Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesperson Sean Doran.

One adult and two children were taken to a hospital. Another adult and two other children were assisted by paramedics at the scene.

Doran said he didn’t have information about the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

