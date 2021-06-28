4 children, 2 adults injured in Santa Ana bus crash

Four children and two adults were injured Monday afternoon when a charter school bus collided with a minivan in Santa Ana.

About 1:15 p.m., officials responded to the crash in the 500 block of South Daisy Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesperson Sean Doran.

One adult and two children were taken to a hospital. Another adult and two other children were assisted by paramedics at the scene.

Doran said he didn’t have information about the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.