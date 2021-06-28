Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Earthquake: 4.0 quake registered in Castro Valley, Calif.

Map showing quake centered in Hayward, California, east of San Francisco
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Monday evening at 6:29 p.m. Pacific time in Castro Valley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
By Quakebot
The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Ashland, Calif., less than a mile from San Leandro, Calif., one mile from Cherryland, Calif. and one mile from Hayward, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot

Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.

