Sizzling 4th of July weekend ahead: Heat will continue across Southern California

Elevated temperatures will continue across Southern California for the holiday weekend, including part of Los Angeles County where temperatures are expected to climb above 100.

Although heat alerts have been lifted for the Santa Clarita and west San Fernando valleys as well as the east San Gabriel Valley, an alert for the Antelope Valley has been extended through Friday, with the National Weather Service predicting triple-digit temperatures there over the holiday weekend.

In downtown Los Angeles, highs are expected to hover around 80 degrees through the holiday weekend. Temperatures along the coast will be slightly lower, in the low to mid-70s, forecasters said.

More heat is expected in the coming weeks.

“We’re looking at the potential for another heat wave coming .... [around] the 10th of July,” said Eric Boldt, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will probably see temperatures well into the hundreds,” and the desert areas are likely to reach 110 degrees.

Fire risk across L.A. County’s interior is especially heightened through July 4, the National Weather Service said in a tweet, as hot temperatures, low humidity and high winds persist. The agency urges people to follow fire safety practices, such as keeping vehicles off dry grass and disposing of cigarettes properly.

Elevated Fire Weather conditions across interior sections Friday through the holiday weekend due to hot (90-100 deg) temps, low humidity (8-15%) and breezy winds (NW 20-40 mph Santa Barbara Co. and SW 20-40 mph LA/Ventura Co.'s. Use caution with any source of fire! #SOCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/v0OLReIe7g — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 30, 2021

Earlier this week, the weather service had warned that monsoonal storms could bring flash flooding and raise the risk of fire in dried-out regions. Southern California ultimately did not see much moisture, apart from scattered showers in the mountains, Boldt said, but monsoonal conditions could return with the next heat wave.

As hot weather persists, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents — especially older adults, children and others at increased risk — to avoid heat-related illness by staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen outside.