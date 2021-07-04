Car-to-car shooting on 60 Freeway leaves father dead and two teenage sons injured

A man was killed and his two sons injured Saturday afternoon following a car-to-car shooting on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 12:28 p.m. to a report of an accident on the 60 Freeway, east of Crossroads Parkway. When officers arrived they found a white Chevrolet Avalanche with extensive collision damage.

Inside the Avalanche they found three passengers: an adult male and two males ages 13 and 16. It was then that officers learned that the driver, 35-year-old Luis Mendoza, of La Puente, had been shot, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the officers they saw the front passenger of a car traveling in the carpool lane point a handgun at Mendoza’s truck and fire several shots, officials said. Mendoza lost control of his truck, colliding with a white Kia before hitting the concrete retaining wall.

Mendoza and his two sons were taken to Los Angeles County USC Medical Center. Mendoza was pronounced dead at the hospital. His sons suffered non-life-threatening injuries, CHP officials said.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol said it is unknown if the shooting was related to road rage. They are encouraging anyone who may have footage or witnessed the shooting to call them at (323) 644-9550.